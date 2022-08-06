Column | There is really no magic associated with theater and perhaps you don’t need to feel endless gratitude for it

Tampere’s 53rd Theater Summer restored faith in theater, even though it had never been gone, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

I do not, of course had lost my faith in theatre, but jeez, the Tampere Theater Summer gave me a lot more faith. After all, the pandemic years have been like a desert for a theater lover, where promising mirages have disappeared one after the other just when you have almost touched them.

When we got to spend the 53rd Theater Summer in a row this week pretty much in the old familiar way – bare human faces, three works from abroad, people in the stands next to each other – it was easy to feel gratitude.

Hilkka-Liisa Iivanainen and Tanjalotta Räikän The program chosen by the artistic management team felt especially fresh and versatile this year. They said that the unifying themes are community, caring, mental health and family.

Own a certain kind of imperfection, bareness became my red thread. Honesty and search.

Arni Rajamäki against invisible norms and especially against heteronormativity Beginning middle end was such a unique package that I hope it will be presented again somewhere, if only in another one. Rajamäki’s three-act play, originally written as Teatterikorkea’s thesis, is a monologue that one actor can perform only once.

The basic idea of ​​the work is that the actor only sees the text on stage, when it appears piece by piece, OFTEN IN CAPITAL LETTERS. The audience sees the text at the same time as the performer, who was at Teatterikesä on Monday Inke Koskinen.

There is repetition in the text, which plays with the conventions of the arc of the drama, and it goes around a lot, especially at the beginning. However, the main character – or characters, there may be more of them – grows into a more complete character as the show progresses. His core starts to reveal itself, and then that’s enough.

“list what makes you tired in the theater:

– that’s bad

-heteros”

Although the speech sometimes escalates into a downright unreasonable rant, it is easy as a viewer to be on the side of the insecure and brave speaker at the same time.

Vaara collective producing Death of an actor touched by the same type of bareness, the exposure of the backbone. The show is Heikki Törmin convened and in addition to Törm on stage Elina Hietala. The direction has been made Eino Saari.

In Keskiö, Törmi, who has acted for a long time in Kajaani’s city theater, moves to study psychology. The change sets in motion a lot of questions related to acting, one’s self and power relations in the theater. Together with Hietala, who pondered the same type of questions, they are brought to the stage in such a way that, through joy and seriousness, they become wider than the puzzles of just one individual.

We especially laughed when Törmi and Hietala presented how after the intense love at the beginning of a theater career, the profession becomes much more worn out, but no, you can’t say that when you still have to remember to be grateful.

It’s exactly that endless gratitude required by the theater when Rajamäki’s monologue is pulled briskly and many times from under the keel.

Let’s forget that is, gratitude, even though I encountered that exact feeling at the beginning of this text.

In future theater performances, let’s focus more on how energy, emotional transitions, presence and peace are real things, even if none of the theater’s magic is associated with them.

Rajamäki did that too Beginning middle end to be clear: there is really no magic in seeing living people in front of you at the same time and place.

It’s not, but it is. (I say.)