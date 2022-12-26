Column | There is now an unprecedented buzz around Veikkaus – the full translation contains a lot of surprises

The Finnish gambling market can switch to a partial license system surprisingly quickly. It should bring millions of new sponsorship money to sports, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of Helsingin Sanomat’s sports department.

Finnish the gambling monopoly is being reshaped now at such a speed that not everyone can keep up.

Only a year ago, the parliament approved a reform of the Lottery Act, which strengthened Veikkaus’ position and sought to secure the state’s income from gambling.

The reform was guided by the recording of the government’s program on preserving Veikkaus’ monopoly position.

Now Veikkaus also wants to dismantle the monopoly for digital gambling such as sports betting. And so do many politicians.

The reason for the quick turnaround is that Veikkaus’ share of the digital market has already dropped to a critical limit. Now is the last moment to save Veikkaus as a competitive company.

It also came up a month ago at a discussion event organized by the Finnish Gambling Association.

The coalition Sinuhe Wallinheimo repeated his party’s message and, of course, rushed the reform. The Left Alliance Merja Kyllönen too considered it possible and worth investigating, as did Sdp Marko Asell.

Veikkausen Jarmo Kumpulainen stated that the company’s gaming margin has melted from 1.8 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros in six years.

Sports tip: the idea of ​​partial liberalization of the gambling market is interesting but not a new thing.

Sport has been clamoring for the sponsorship millions that will come through the dissolution, sometimes more softly, sometimes more loudly.

FC Hongan Jouko Harjunpää questioned in 2011 Veikkausliiga’s and Veikkaus’ sponsorship agreement and got into trouble. Veikkaus and sports decision-makers made it clear that it is not appropriate to rock the boat.

I personally remember listening to the then CEO of Veikkaus Risto Nieminen phone monologue after covering the gambling monopoly and sponsorship in the title “It wasn’t allowed to talk about this”.

But Veikkaus has also adapted. When the Ministry of the Interior stopped KHL-Jokerie’s cooperation with an international gaming company, a new partner was found state gaming company.

Provided Veikkaus’ monopoly will be dismantled with regard to digital games, a whole new view will open up for sports.

Now Veikkaus is the only gambling partner in sports, but the opening of the market would bring dozens of new players to Finland.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Veikkaus’ entire marketing budget is currently 20 million euros, but in Sweden it is estimated that various gaming companies spend as much as 400 million euros on marketing.

The league's game destinations are Veikkaus' sports game favorites.

According to even a conservative estimate, the gambling advertising market in Finland will rise to 200 million euros, i.e. tenfold.

Media companies would get the biggest slice of the money, but sponsor money is also enough for, for example, sports and culture on a completely different scale than now.

It could be tens of millions of euros, while now Veikkaus’ sponsorship money for sports is a few millions.

The biggest beneficiaries of the additional money would be the hockey and soccer leagues, the most famous clubs, the biggest sports federations and the brightest individual athletes. Others would ooze dross.

Finnish There are several surprises associated with the complete translation of the gambling policy.

In Veikkaus, speculation was raised when the fall proposal to switch to a partial license market brought almost no negative feedback.

The speed of change in the Finnish attitudinal climate may have surprised international gaming companies as well. The current situation is not bad for them, when the business runs on its own weight.

Surprise names are also expected. Game companies hired their founders CEO of the lobby organization a meritorious economist Mika Kuismanen Finnish entrepreneurs.

His tasks certainly include gathering political clout behind the organization, and this can be found, for example, among former and current coalition influencers.

It’s no surprise that sports, like other beneficiaries, have been primarily interested in their own money in Finland’s gambling policy. A few organizations and individuals have mainly made noise about gambling problems.

And finally, the smallest surprise: Veikkaus itself would not disappear with the transition to the partial license market.

If Finland were to follow Sweden’s model, about 70 percent of Veikkaus’ current gaming margin of 1.1 billion would remain under exclusive rights. Also favorite games Lotto and Eurojackpot.

In the Swedish model, the license market includes online casino games and sports betting. They currently bring 30 percent of Veikkaus’ gaming margin.

Veikkaus would probably remain the Finnish market leader in those as well, as the company’s brand is solid and its know-how is world-class.

If things progress very quickly, the new legislation could be in force in 2026.