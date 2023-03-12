Column | There is not one Russia, and there are heroes in the country’s opposition

Among the citizens of the cruel aggressor state, journalists and writers who risked their lives and opposition activists who refused to go into exile must also be remembered.

In the movies and there are plenty of true-based, often American, hero journalists in TV series.

You know: Alan J. Pakula All the President’s Menby Steven Spielberg Postby Tom McCarthy Spotlight and the latest TV series starring Hilary Swank Alaska Daily.

In Finland, as a journalistic act of the year was awarded this week reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Association of Foreign Journalists plans to donate an award to Ukrainian journalists.

There are enough heroes in them too, and ingredients for movies.

Is also films in which a journalist from the media representing the oppressor takes action to reveal the truth. Depicting apartheid in South Africa A cry for freedom (1987) is a well-known example.

It also reminds me of Russia’s current hero journalists.

The editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitri Muratov, already received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. Now the paper is in exile, as well as a dozen other admirable Russian media, from Meduza to Mediazona.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia blocks what it can, and too few are interested in these sources. But with a vpn connection, Russians can also get information about opposition activists languishing in Russian prisons. They include influencers with a journalistic background as well, such as Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilja Jašin.

About information transmission the number of convicted Russians is constantly increasing.

Maria Ponomarenko told about the destruction of Mariupol and was sentenced a few weeks ago to six years in prison.

Andrei Novašov survived eight months this week with a forced labor sentence after writing about the attack. You can still appeal the verdict.

from the Russian leadership slips already using the word war from “military special operation”, but journalists are punished for using the same word. At the end of February, Julia Starostina got because of this fines.

24-year-old Vladimir Romanenko will also be sentenced in absentia, who dared to publish a dozen anti-war online articles in the great Komsomolskaya Pravda when working remotely abroad. The articles were removed in about ten minutes.

Maybe someone brave enough to spill the truth even into the print edition of Putin’s favorite newspaper.

Then the morning coffee can go down the wrong throat in the Kremlin.

Read more: Meduza: Putin’s favorite magazine published a dozen anti-war articles on its website

In the process you could remember that not all Russian-language literature is Great Russian imperialism.

Yle told last week, that the Finnish-Russian society, which condemned the attack, received a “contradictory” and “even dismayed reception” when it offered libraries an exhibition of Russian-language authors.

This happened even though such a strong opposition figure as Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievich was involved. Several other authors of the exhibition have also condemned the Russian invasion. The only writer who publicly supported the war was Sergei Lukyanenko was removed from the exhibition.

What then, of course you can ask. I myself now prefer to familiarize myself with the brilliant Ukrainian culture, which is the target of Russia’s attempts to destroy it, than repeat the classics of Russian culture that I admire.

Read more: Russia is looting and destroying Ukrainian treasures

Still, Russians who criticize Putin should not be ignored just because they are part of Russianness.

“Reflexive solutions, in which all Russianness is forbidden, are hopeless and stupid,” reminds Jussi Lassila, senior researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy.

“Of course, the catastrophic nature of Putin’s policy causes damage to the reputation of all Russians, but the only more sustainable path for Russia is to abandon the current line.”

“ The offer of the Finland-Russia club caused consternation.

Therefore, the bravest part of the Russians who reject the current line could deserve hero stories.

Although one important element is missing.

The real ones Anglo-Saxon classics such as All the President’s Men and Spotlight, reminded that journalism can fix things.

So the films had at least partially a happy ending.

Such an end is still far away, although the Ukrainians suffering under the great attack and the Russians oppressed by their oppressive machinery hope for it.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t dream of a happy ending.

The author is the culture editor of Helsingin Sanomat.

Read more: Sergei Smirnov, the editor-in-chief who escaped from Russia, tells why Russia is losing this war