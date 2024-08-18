Column | There is a price bomb lurking in electric car chargers

Column|Those who go to a public charger for an electric car for the first time can enter a costly pitfall if they use their cell phone “incorrectly”, writes Esa Juntunen, HS’s financial editor who follows automotive phenomena.

Which week someone asks on social media how this happened.

A fully electric car has been charged with a public charger, but the receipt reveals a terrible amount.

Electric cars are said to be cheap when compared to running on fuel. Then a bitter disappointment comes for the new driver.

It’s an embarrassing but common mistake that everyone will experience sooner or later as electric traffic becomes more common. And you shouldn’t be ashamed of it, because the background is a design that confuses the consumer.

It’s about is a trap related to roaming.

Charging of electric cars is started with roadside chargers, typically with a program installed on a mobile phone. When the cable is connected, the phone starts to fiddle.

The operators that provide electricity each have their own “app”. That is, if you drive to the ABC gas station charger, you use ABC’s app. There are a frustratingly large number of these apps.

Some of them can use chargers from several different operators. It’s a bit like driving to Neste with a petrol car, but you pay for the liters via St1.

This is especially the case with the Charge & Drive app of the electricity company Fortum, which advertises itself to be “the only download app you need on the go” and “the jumble of multiple download tools is now history“.

Sounds convenient, but it comes at a price.

A fully electric car charging in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä at the K-loading charger. The vast majority of electric cars are “quickly” charged with the CCS cable shown in the picture.

Fortum’s the program is practically intended for the chargers of the Recharge operator that started out of the company. However, it can be charged with, for example, Kesko chargers.

Some time ago, I was charging the car that was in HS’s car test at the K-market yard.

At Kesko’s app, the price of electricity was 33 cents per kilowatt hour. I glanced at the price on Fortum’s app: a staggering 1.23 euros per kilowatt hour.

A medium-sized electric car has a roughly estimated 60 kilowatt-hour battery. Filling it from zero to full costs about 20 euros with the “own” app and more than 70 euros for an “online visitor” at the prices mentioned above.

“Electric cars apprenticeships”, many konkari drivers say to those who have stepped into the roaming trap. I myself have used this phrase when a colleague wondered about his huge bill.

You shouldn’t have smirked, because this is a serious matter.

Charging electric cars has been made too confusing for those who are taking their first steps into the world of new propulsion. You can step into the trap in many ways, depending on which program and charger you use.

The situation is distorted by the fact that people on social media ask “stupid” questions about roaming pricing. I have written about this nasty attitude before.

In the forecasts of the Ministry of Finance the number of fully electric cars will start to increase by one hundred thousand cars per year starting in 2026. If there are around 274 new electric cars every day of the year, you can imagine the flood of questions in the coming years.

And not that’s all.

You can fall into the roaming trap with physical devices.

Some motorists order themselves charging identifiers, “tags” from different companies. You can flash it on the charger, so you don’t have to mess with the phone.

Inadvertently, the charge may be activated from the competitor’s tag on the key chain. Such a case has been reported at the Consumer Disputes Board.

It brings comfort recent EU regulationwhich requires the installation of a payment terminal on new fast chargers. Henceforth, the consumer can traditionally pay with a card.

An example of a keychain with several download identifiers, or “tags”. They are so close that the charger may read “wrong”.

Once when something goes wrong, the hole in the wallet remains in muscle memory.

The charging I’ve done with different electric cars has gone without a problem almost every time, and a properly chosen public charger will be cheaper than fuel. If you charge your car at home with stock electricity, you can laugh on the way to the bank.

But it shouldn’t work like this when you want to promote electrification. The focus is on the charging operators, who should make the process of charging as clear as possible and their prices transparent.

Let’s clarify that Fortum’s app works just fine and I use it often – as long as I know how to open it with the “right” chargers.

An electric car for the doubters, such a mix-up gives gasoline to the mill. The following comparison is embarrassing, but I’ll say it anyway:

I made an embarrassing mistake when, for the first time in my life, in the spring of 2003, I refueled at a cold station. I pressed a 20-euro bill into the device and squeezed the refueling gun.

The fuel apparently bubbled up in the pipe, so the gun clicked and the refueling stopped. The solution would have been to wait a while, but I thought that was it.

I spent more than 15 euros on the jacket. I paid the tuition fees for petrol driving.