Column | There is a good life outside the city center as well

Helsinki’s urban discussion focuses too much on the development of the city center. Attention should also be paid to those living in the suburbs.

What is a good life in Helsinki outside the city boulevards, pedestrian streets and new apartment blocks? I would like an answer to that – or even a discussion about it – from the decision-makers in Helsinki.

The statistics of the Helsinki City Office are clear. Just over 200,000 people lived in the inner city last year, more than twice as many in the suburbs. However, the car discussion around Kaivokatu reminded again where in the city the attention is in the city’s political discussion. It’s not in the suburbs.

Of course, Helsinki residents living outside the city center have nothing against the renewal of the city center. Few drive there by car, and unfortunately few have any interest in the city center at all. And if the inner city is vibrant, it benefits everyone.

Helsinki residents from east to west and south to north are also liberal, whether they are politically right or left. Those who live between Ring 1 and Ring 3 don’t mind that living in the inner city is like a dense city.

But are the decision-makers in Helsinki equally liberal – or curious – when thinking about different areas? A disproportionate number of councilors have lived in the city center or in its immediate vicinity for a long time. Many regions do not have their own authorized representative at all.

Proportions to open it, it is good to take a few numbers. 75,000 people from Helsinki live in the areas of Haaga, Pitäjänmäki and Kaarela. This is more than, say, Töölö, Ullanlinna and Munkkiniemi combined.

Around 43,000 city dwellers live in the traditional north – such as Pakila and Paloheinä. 100,000 people live in northeast Helsinki. Suutarila and Puistola alone have the same number of inhabitants as Kallio. But what is good Helsinki in such areas? Does Suutarila or Puistola interest anyone?

When you add the whole of eastern Helsinki, which has a total of more than 110,000 inhabitants, we already have more than 300,000 inhabitants. It is much more than Tampere, which is considered the dynamo of urban development in Finland.

Such regions are often united by the same way of life as any smaller Finnish city. In apartment buildings, townhouses and detached houses, people live in confusion, in a different way and in peace. People shop equally by car in a hypermarket and by walking in a convenience store. Children can get to school by bus, on foot, by bike or by car. Some residents don’t have a car, some have two.

While urban walking areas are envisioned for the city, thousands of Helsinki residents are raking yards, checking gutters and sharing future snow plowing shifts with their neighbors. In the districts’ own groups, information is exchanged about, for example, what is happening in zoning and what it means for the area.

Statistics don’t give you access to what’s wrong with the urban debate. It’s about the vague feeling that the conversation only revolves around the inner city or dense apartment building thinking. Apartment buildings located along smooth rail connections are indeed a good way to live, but not the only one.

Quieter neighborhoods are suitable for discussions about densification or tax revenues. Or the suburbs become denser to worry about segregation, which needs to be solved. The idea that the lifestyle of peaceful basic neighborhoods would be good as such is not included here. Individual large-scale projects, such as Malmi airport or Kruunuvuorenranta, attract attention, but the old life around them does not flicker.

Soon Raide-Jokeri, which is starting operations, emphasizes the need for a discussion about what kind of life is desired outside the city center – and what is valued.

Decision-makers, in addition to living in the city center, give a vision of the future to quieter residential areas as well – in a big way and recognizing the diversity of these areas. Helsinki’s urban development is not made into an ideological battle of values, in which the lifestyles of the city dwellers begin to be ranked in order of value. We can all fit here.

The author is HS’s editor-in-chief, who has lived in Taka-Töölö and Tapaninvainio and now lives in Itä-Pakila.