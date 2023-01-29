Column | There is a favorite in the bookstores of dreams

The shelves have become so exotic that you can already place romantic cloud castles between them.

Bookstore network is shrinking rapidly. Especially because it’s easy to buy audiobooks electronically. The difficulties also concern the largest and only nationwide player in the field, the Suomalais kirkauppa. The Arabia store in Helsinki was closed recently, and two of the five locations in Tampere will disappear.

It’s quiet, but adult feel-good literature is really booming in bookstores, although not yet at Finland’s fragile borders.

Bookstore frenzy the leading promoter is from London Annie Darlingwhich will be published in February Mad love at Bloomsbury Bookstore (Tammi) is already the third part of his Bloomsbury series.

At one time, he was influential in a slightly different Bloomsbury group Virginia Woolf (1882–1941) might be smiling gently from one place to another: or have the shelves become so exotic that it’s okay to place cloud castles between them.

In May, from the direction of Devon, Darling is bombarded Veronica Henry with a novel How to fall in love in a bookstore (Bazaar). Maybe just like that Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s like the characters in the movie Notting Hill (1999): a movie star sees the bookseller’s stupidity behind his goodness and falls for it. Hellanlettas: Book person, decent person!

Promised for June Frida Skybäckin in the novel The secret of the bookshelf (WSOY) may not make it from home to the shop, but according to preliminary information, there will be love and tragedy in the way of printed products.

From an American From Kerri Maher instead, you are allowed to wait for certain things in the work in April Paris bookseller (Bazar) which tells From Sylvia Beach and the Shakespeare and Company bookstore he opened in 1919, where it is still worth stopping by to feel the world of the past.

Beach probably didn’t really know what he was doing when he published it by James Joyce Ulysses– novel a few years after the store opened, but a lasting case in literary history was made.

Maher goes to the reading list. In the meantime, my personal favorite bookshop literature is Scottish By Shaun Bythell My life as a bookseller (Kirjapaja, 2019), where co-workers let alone customers are not loved because often there is neither.

in Helsinki Stig-Björn Nyberg ran the Academic Bookstore when the doors were decidedly more crowded than Bythell’s modern times, and the memoir In the bookstore (Otava, 2017) tells about it.

I also have my own memories of the same address from the distant time as a helper, although not exactly from the now so fashionable hobby. In the storage basement arrangement project, my boss, a big woman, threatened to suffocate me between her breasts if I continued to speak my mouth.

On the flip side, of course. But still. The slender boy was dizzy for a moment.