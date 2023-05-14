Column | There are big differences in the natural hazards of different foods

At some point, Finns will be offered a calculator that can be used to estimate the environmental footprint of their own choices.

If people want to reduce their own climate impact, their own carbon footprint, at least it’s not due to a lack of information.

There are many different tip lists and a simple and fast calculator, for example Sitra’s lifestyle test.

But if you want to reduce your natural footprint, the harm to nature caused by your own consumption, confusion strikes. Is it the unnecessarily spacious apartment, the type of heating I choose, or even what I put on my plate that causes the most damage to nature?

For example, cattle are known for their heavy footprint on the climate, but what might be its effects on nature? After all, some of the cattle graze and thus can, at least in principle, maintain traditional landscapes and natural diversity.

There are few tips lists. For people who are willing to slow down the destruction of nature with their own actions, the most available is the establishment of a fluffy meadow.

Therefore, published on Wednesday interim report Calculating the natural footprint of companies is interesting. Especially because the researchers at the University of Jyväskylä used their method to make the first calculation exercise suitable for an illustrative company: the S-group.

S group does not sell cardboard machines or hollow tile supports to other companies, but directly to consumers food, restaurant dishes, eye shadow, jeans, baby bottles, deodorants, hotels, gasoline and diesel. The vast majority (76 percent) of S Group’s environmental footprint comes from the food and drinks it sells. Therefore, a person can also deduce something about his own consumption from the calculations made for the S group.

In the interim report, the environmental footprint of food products has been broken down in a little more detail: the largest environmental footprint is caused by meat products, beers and other beverages, and dairy products.

This effect arises from two factors: how much (in euros) Finns buy these products and what is the environmental damage factor of these product groups. You can see the coefficients below:

Beef stands out with the biggest negative factor. If the coefficient was stated per kilo of meat instead of euros, it would be even bigger. Again, the multiplier for cheap rice would shrink when stated per kilo.

If examines the coefficient more closely, notices that about a quarter of beef’s negative coefficient comes from its climate effect. Cattle’s notoriously large climate emissions therefore do not alone explain the large environmental damage factor. That is explained by large land use. Producing the feed needed by cattle requires much larger areas than raising pigs or poultry.

The following figures are not found in the report of the University of Jyväskylä, but by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek from the research: If you want to produce a kilo of beef, you need land more than 300 square meters (in the case of beef cattle). In Finland, the meat often comes from dairy cattle, and then several dozen square meters are needed.

A kilo of pork requires 17 square meters of land and a kilo of poultry meat requires 12 square meters. Peas, grains, potatoes and the like only need a few square meters of land to produce a kilo of crops.

The statistics are international, which means that the figures in Finland will probably differ from this.

In any case, the required land area explains a lot of why meat products cause more loss of nature than products from the plant kingdom. Space from nature simply needs to be pinched more in order to put food on people’s plates.

“ Meat products cause more environmental damage than plant products.

at the University of Jyväskylä the strength of the established calculation method is the metric used in it: the proportion of the world’s biological species that are likely to be at risk of extinction as a result of the company’s activities. Measured in this way, the effects of nature in different regions of the world become comparable with each other.

The global nature of the meter is at the same time a weakness of the calculation method. Nature and its populations are always local. Finnish nature only exists in Finland, and if it is lost, it will be a huge setback for Finns, even if it doesn’t exactly shake the global nature ceiling one way or the other.

Individual products can also have big local effects. For example, giant crabs and other tropical crabs are the main reason for the disappearance of mangrove forests, because mangroves are cleared in place of crab farms.

The University of Jyväskylä’s method is still in the development phase. For example, only nitrogen emissions have been included among the drivers of natural loss in the seas, not climate change, for example. During the next couple of years, the plan is to develop the method and, for example, refine the distinctions between different foodstuffs. The method will eventually be openly available to all companies.

And Sitra: it plans to make a nature footprint calculator similar to its lifestyle test for all of us who want to think about our consumption choices in terms of nature loss.

The author is an environmental producer at HS.