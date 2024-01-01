Column | The wrapper threatens to become a prisoner of one trick

In 2023, the people decided to take Käärijä as their own, writes Arttu Seppänen.

Now it's the year 2024. It was moved to that self-righteously Wrapper to the beat. In 2023, the unified culture woke up from its hibernation as soon as the Finns dreamed of beating the Swedes and at the same time could sing about drinking.

There was no profit. Fortunately, I had a pint left in my hand.

Cha Cha Cha was last year's track and watershed. The song was at times sympathetic and at times exhausting. It belongs to the recipe for a real hit. Everyone, including teachers and priests, did their best to Cha Cha Cha would have become saturated and turned into embarrassing early childhood education humor. But that's how Käärijä trotted to the finish line at the end of the year so that the people still cheered.

Wrapper in the music, many popular elements play on top of each other. In the 2010s, pop became established with soaring rapping that radiates energy. In addition to that, Käärijä has Rammstein, Prodigy and drinking. But the biggest of them is cramming.

The wrapper threatens to become a prisoner of one trick: can you sing about drinking forever? At the end of the year, Käärijä tried to beat himself before the finish line. He published in December Elastic sing with Others similar.

You really don't go alone with a wrapper. It appeared already in the spring Antti Tuiskun done with The car stays. And now one car from Tampere is at least badly below freezing and needs thawing. Is he Ollie Herman next in line with his Popeda?

“ You really don't go alone with a wrapper.

New Year's luckily, the song made with Elastinen at the party was hushed up and left unperformed. Let that be a lesson to Elastic. At least I still haven't forgiven when he rhymed with Cheek “suddenly, we drank”.

It's hard not to be happy about the popularity of the wrapper. Musically Cha Cha Cha'n the most important proof was that it finally hammered into the head of every record company uncle that Finnish music exports can no longer be thought of in terms of language. The power of the English language has been broken in recent years. It is easier to stand out with your own, personal language.

According to estimates, there were more than 70,000 people at the New Year's party in Helsinki's citizens' square. The event also featured those enjoying a good rise Bess mixed Vilma Alinawhich was a gratifying choice for the folk festival in the sense that he would deserve greater appreciation than he currently enjoys.

It hurts to say, but when Käärijä went backstage at midnight to change Cha Cha Cha for her iconic green bolero, she looked like a subdued circus animal when she returned to the stage.

A tough week and many long days behind. Summation of the year by all measures.

Still I think communal experiences are becoming more and more important. Individualism is sold to us with small signals already at all levels of everyday life. At the end of the year, we can read, for example, summaries about what kind of consumers we were: here are this year's purchases, listening, experiences, exercise performance, kilometers walked and walked. That's how you did it. Maybe next year you will read more books and improve yourself?

But you can't see how much you were present from any app. Or you spent time with your family or community. Maybe at most you can count how much you weren't present.

If thinking is outsourced to algorithms, they will decide that things that share are worth noting.

The nation decided to embrace Käärijä with both hands.

Vilma Alina was one of the performers at Kansalaistor