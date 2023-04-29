Column | The world would be in turmoil if China attacked or even blockaded Taiwan.

The chip restrictions may lead to the fact that China’s know-how will soon grow by leaps and bounds, writes HS Vision columnist Mari Manninen.

Is there are machines, the construction of which makes walking a man on the moon child’s play. They are the most complex that man has created.

The most advanced microchips are made with those machines. They are needed when all the devices in the world are wanted to be increasingly smarter and faster.

The most advanced microchip manufacturing machines are so difficult to build that you cannot copy them, even if you could steal their drawings.

Only a few companies in the world know how to make such machines – each one of its own kind. The companies are in the USA, Holland and Japan.

On the other hand, only a few other companies in the world know how to manufacture the most advanced chips with these machines. The most important of them is TSMC in Taiwan.

China is suddenly in quite a mood.

China does not know how to make the most advanced microchips or the machines that build them. So China is dependent on imports.

“ The compulsion may lead to China’s know-how growing after a few years by a leap it would not have grown otherwise.

In the fall, the United States announced strict bans on the export of the most advanced microchips and the know-how related to their manufacture to China.

The US also seems to be succeeding in its ban, as it has persuaded other important chip machine and top chip manufacturing countries to join it.

Thus, China’s projects to take its own strides in the field of artificial intelligence, space conquest, military technology and even the latest consumer technology are in big trouble.

They are all very important sectors for China. We can talk about China’s technological and perhaps also financial disaster.

It will take at least five years for China to rectify the situation, predicted the professor of world history Chris Miller in November with his distance lecture. From that lecture, I learned an analogy about hearing and the difficulty levels of chip machines.

Miller has written a book that has become a great success Chip War i.e. chip war. The place of chips in our world is so central that he calls them the new oil.

After the cunning trick of the US, more and more economists have started predicting that China will never become a bigger economy than the US.

On the other hand, some researchers believe that the United States is doing itself a disservice. Now China is forced to learn to make top-notch chips by itself, or it can forget about world domination.

The compulsion may lead to China’s know-how growing after a few years by a leap it would not have grown otherwise.

of the United States and China, the chip war has become its most important field. In it, the United States wipes the floors in China.

“ The world would be in turmoil if China attacked or even blockaded Taiwan.

At the same time, big changes are taking place in the beliefs and practices of the world economy.

The manufacturing of chips was a top presentation of globalization: one raw material from one country, another from another, machine manufacturing in the third, chip design in the fourth, chip manufacturing in the fifth, product manufacturing in the sixth.

The United States strongly believed in the good-making power of globalization, but now it is ready to strike at the bottlenecks it finds. Damming China is so important to it.

The US claims that it is about security first and foremost. That is, because China does not get know-how to develop its military power and intelligence. This must have been at least the original idea.

China claims that the US just doesn’t want China to get richer and stronger. This is also probably true.

All companies somehow connected to the chip industry – and there are a huge number of them – now have to think about trade and world politics from a completely new angle.

What can be bought and where and sold and where without getting into trouble with the US or China? Where should production be located? How to prepare for sanctions that may come out of the blue?

Then, of course, there is the issue of Taiwan. The world would be in turmoil if China attacked or even blockaded Taiwan. So much of the top chips are made in Taiwan. Some believe that Taiwan’s chip industry would even attract a Chinese attack. Some, on the other hand, believe that the chip industry will keep the peace, because Taiwan could destroy the unique factories in such a situation.

It’s no wonder that both the United States and the European Union want very much to support the growth of the chip industry on their own soil.