Column | The world is sleepwalking towards the abyss

Crises arise everywhere, when the challengers of the world order have smelled their opportunity.

Mthe world is tearing apart. The war in Ukraine continues, the terrorist organization Hamas fanned the flames of the Middle East with its attack, and the destruction of a gas pipeline increases the tension in the Baltic Sea. A Chinese attack on Taiwan could lead to a superpower war. Step by step, the world seems to be walking towards the edge of the abyss, unable to turn. Like a sleepwalker.