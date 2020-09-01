The list of most gigantic companies in history it is often occupied by monopolies. As the one that controlled trade with the Dutch colonies, the Dutch East India Company, which in 1637 was worth what today would be almost eight trillion B dollars. At the beginning of the 20th century, Standard Oil It moved 90% of the oil in the US and was worth a trillion dollars today, until it was smashed to save the competition. Now another oil company and state monopoly, Saudi Aramco, is the only company in the world that can compete in capitalization with the five winners of the 21st century: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet) and Facebook, GAFAM. A group that continues its escalation with pandemic and everything: Apple just surpassed the stratospheric figure of the two trillion dollars, as much as the entire GDP of Italy.

Are GAFAM monopolies like the Dutch East India Company or Standard Oil were? At least one oligopoly: the five compete with each other in certain segments (cloud services or mobile operating systems), but each of them has an overwhelming dominance in some activity: online sales, search engines, mobile phones and all their apps, social networks …

It is the effect they call, as the old Abba song, “The winner takes it all”. The data they hoard from consumers makes them unbeatable. They swim in liquidity and can buy any startup that threatens to shade them or directly absorb their competitor, as Facebook did with Instagram.

Many sectors can be devastated by the pandemic: the hospitality industry, large and small shops, nightlife, tourism, cinema and theater, amusement parks … But there will continue the colossi of the Internet, so hot in the worst crisis in almost a century because the coronavirus has given more value to digital. It is representative that some shopping centers in the US are closing … to become Amazon warehouses.

Europe had already moved to limit the power of GAFAM: fines, privacy regulations, Google rate. Now the US Congress examines the heads of the GAFA (without the M for Microsoft) to analyze whether they abuse their domain. Before the parliamentarians, At the end of July, Bezos, Cook, Pichai and Zuckerberg presented their empires as the fulfillment of the American dream, and played the patriotic card: if they weaken us, Chinese companies will win. The verdict will come in the fall; the idea of ​​putting a stop to those who call “Digital emperors”.

According to the documentary The Men Who Built America, Before the Supreme Court of the United States that judged the intervention of Standard Oil in 1911, John D. Rockefeller was defiant: “I built an industry. Oil is what moves this country. You call it a monopoly; I call it company. Now tell me what I’m doing here ”. Sounds current, right?