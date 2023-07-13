Column | The West is keeping Ukraine upright, and Biden should also stay on his feet

Whether the United States is led by a Democrat or a Republican matters to Europe.

in Finland Visiting US President Joe Biden performed his role at the NATO summit in Vilnius with honor. Wherever Biden goes, the mere presence of the President of the United States has enormous symbolic value.

Biden is also being watched to see if he stays upright and awake. Biden is not only the current president of the United States, but also the Democratic candidate in next year’s presidential election. The election circus is ahead again. In a deeply divided country, Donald Trump is also trying to return to power.

Biden is weighed down by age, Trump by actions. The land of limitless opportunities does not have new and younger candidates to offer voters. Both candidates have their own credibility problems in the eyes of voters.

However, Trump’s core supporters are not slowed down by indictments, sentences or even the takeover of the Congress building in 2021. Having lost the election, Trump persuaded his supporters to overturn the election result.

in Europe let’s prepare for the return to power of Trump or a president like him. Other Republican presidential candidates are also haunted by the specter of Trump.

No challenger emerged from the Democrats for Biden. Biden is in a situation where he would have to endure, stay upright and be able to say even difficult words in order to remain credible to the voters. If the now 80-year-old Biden is elected for a new term, one must be prepared for the fact that the president’s health will not last the entire term. Of course, the same applies to 77-year-old Trump.

In Vilnius, Biden survived the NATO meeting with honors. He didn’t get up from the meeting table to straighten his legs or tweet, like some of the leaders of the NATO countries.

Although the US president is always a key figure in NATO meetings, it is precisely Biden’s relationship with NATO that has been vital for NATO’s European member countries. It hasn’t been many years since Trump threatened to pull the US out of all of NATO.

Now NATO is united and serious about strengthening its defense as well as that of Ukraine. It is a significant part of Biden’s legacy.

Biden commits the United States and other large industrialized countries of the G7 group to support Ukraine in the long term. In the near future, the United States will start bilateral discussions with Ukraine on guaranteeing security according to the so-called Israeli model.

The Israeli model means weapons, money and long-term support. The United States has committed to providing Israel with military aid worth $3.8 billion per year for ten years.

European security is still guaranteed by the United States, its military power, nuclear deterrence and economic power. Still, nothing can be built in Europe solely on the basis of the United States.

Whether the United States is led by a Democrat or a Republican matters to Europe. In some matters, both parties are on the same lines: competition with China is deepening, American industry is under special protection, and technological supremacy is at the center of the superpower struggle.

Democrats and Republicans are on different lines about climate action, the war in Ukraine, and also about the United States’ relations with its allies. Both parties have different schools of thought regarding what is emphasized in foreign and security policy.

European countries strengthen Europe’s position and military power in NATO and the EU so that the dependence on the United States would decrease. The Biden administration sees this as a good thing. Still, for the vast majority of European countries, the relationship with the United States is still the most important issue in their own national foreign and security policy. But you have to be both.

Finland is also strengthening its relationship with the United States. At the same time, we must be prepared that Finland’s concerns will not be of such interest to the United States in the future.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.