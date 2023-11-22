Column | The weakening of the West is a threat to Israel

The conflict in the Middle East has been discussed in different ways depending on the world situation.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, shout demonstrators in Finland as well. The slogan calls for a free Palestine, but according to critics, also for the destruction of the state of Israel. The interpretation stems from the fact that at least part of Israel’s territory would have to be annexed to the Palestinian state, which stretches from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Israelis and Jews in general regard the phrase as an incitement to a new holocaust.

During its 75 years of existence, the State of Israel has been constantly in the world’s spotlight. It has aroused far more intense emotions than most other countries. In the early years, the attitude was encouraging, when the settlers who survived the persecutions made the desert bloom in the spirit of kibbutzism. In Finland, the hearty little nation aroused special sympathy.

The situation changed when the Soviet Union acquired allies from Arab countries and the United States supported Israel. The conflict was reframed. It was no longer a question of little Israel fighting for its existence. Now imperialist Israel subjugated the Palestinians. In the West, the left supported the Palestinians in the 1970s, even though they pursued their cause with airplane hijackings and other terrorist attacks, for which they received support from the Stasi and the KGB.

Soviet Union the collapse seemed to open a possibility for peace. In the Oslo negotiations, Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) committed to a two-state model in which a Palestinian state would be formed in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat clashed over the issue on the lawn of the White House 30 years ago in the fall of 1993.

Why didn’t there come peace; why did this happen? Many reasons and culprits have been found for it. However, the agreement was based more on wishes than reality. Both sides read the agreement in their own way, and at least as it is, it would not have been the basis of lasting peace – even though the two-state model is still the official goal of the international community and Finland as well. When there is nothing better.

“ It’s an ideological proxy war.

Key the reason for the failure can be found in the slogan of the current protesters: the Palestinian territory would be divided into two parts without land connection. It doesn’t work. In Israel, it was concluded that the Palestinians would become the weapons depots of the next war, just as Gaza became.

That is not to say that peace had no chance. It would have. President Martti Ahtisaari was right in 2018: “I still believe that all conflicts can be resolved. If only there is political will.” The goal could hardly have been reached with the Israeli and Palestinian forces alone, but if other countries in the region had been included, the situation could have been different.

The same has been sought in the Abraham negotiations between Israel and the Arab countries in recent years. Not all Arab countries want to remain prisoners of history forever. Preventing rapprochement may have been one of the motives behind the Hamas attack.

Israel viewed again in the political framework of the present: now it is accused of being a colonialist state. The borders Europeans once drew in the sand are not the safest basis for the existence of a state in today’s world. Especially not, when many people are already starting to forget what those European Jews fled from.

In the anti-colonialist debate, the West and its challengers come together. When blaming Israel, the real target of criticism is the United States. It’s an ideological proxy war. Again, challengers from the West get support from the West. For Israel, it is a very dangerous war. In the Cold War, the power of the United States was enough to secure Israel’s survival, but in the new multipolar world, the United States has to balance between different interests, and its commitment to Israel is less certain.

Israel cannot survive indefinitely by killing terrorists and winning wars. It needs to be left alone. Now peace is running away all the time. By destroying Gaza, Israel is not showing its strength but its ineptitude.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.