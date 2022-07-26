Column | The weak-willed moved to an online store

Once the customer is interested, the offer is made “too good” to reject.

I ordered in the spring, a kitchen knife from a foreign online store, which – according to the ads – even top professionals can’t do without. On the contrary: the advertised knife is perfectly sufficient on its own, no other knives are needed in the kitchen.

The Internet’s algorithm had apparently noticed that I had previously ordered two sets of kitchen knives from an online store – a Finnish one: one for home and one for the cabin. Based on the algorithm, I was therefore strongly interested in kitchen knives.

I ordered the knife is mostly my curiosity. I didn’t believe the hyperbole used about the knife. Perhaps the 70 percent discount advertised online could have increased the temptation. Of course, the retailer’s suggested retail price was announced for the knife, but I don’t think anyone has paid such an amount.

Right after ordering the knife, the company sent more special offers. If I bought several knives at the same time, I would get a discount the more knives I bought. There were also advertisements for ancillary products: Of course, a good kitchen knife needs a good sharpening stone. And even if a knife alone would be enough for almost all kitchen tasks, equally high-quality kitchen scissors would be a great addition.

Next, the intimidation began: The knives were almost out of stock in the online store. There would only be a few left. To add to the sense of urgency, a pop-up window started running on the site, which followed the sale of knives “in real time”.

They don’t the sales gimmicks used by online stores are not new, even though the trading platform is relatively new. The same methods have been used for ages in Middle Eastern bazaars, for example: Buy soon before the goods run out. Buy more, get a huge discount.

The same bazaar atmosphere with merciless haggling has also spread elsewhere, for example to China.

Also In Finland, the phenomenon is at least a hundred years old. In the olden days, the markets of the rural market places were frequented by peddlers who sold cheap consumer goods. “Aren’t four pairs of work gloves enough for ten? I’ll put another Fifth pair on the shop!”

Helppoheikkie’s operation differed from the online store in that, for the same price, you could enjoy the merchant’s exhilarating show. And bystanders got it for free.

What about the knife? Did it live up to the wild sales promises? I do not know. I haven’t tried it yet.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.