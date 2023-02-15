Column | The war year revealed essential misunderstandings

Russia was both weaker and stronger than believed – and so was Europe.

Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. The past year has revealed long-cherished false assumptions about societies, the legality of the economy, and the military. Not mistakes, but essential strategic misunderstandings, which have been built on – and by maintaining which someone may have even benefited.

1. Russian Army

Before the war, the Russian army was considered intimidating and capable of striking. The war revealed that the equipment is largely old-fashioned, broken and eaten by corruption. The crew consists of young people who have been forcibly taken to war, and there are considerable deficiencies in the skills of the officers.

2. Armies of European countries

When the arms aid to Ukraine has faded, it has become apparent that the equipment of conventional warfare has been left in Europe, because it was known that conventional warfare was consigned to history. Tanks are searched for in museums and hay barns.

3. The power of an independent state

Both Russia and many Western intelligence agencies believed that Ukraine would fall within days when Russia invaded. Ukraine has been much stronger than expected. The war has ended in a situation where neither side can come to terms with each other.

4. The effect of economic sanctions

After Russia attacked Ukraine, the West imposed stricter sanctions on Russia. It was calculated that they would destroy the ruble, quickly break the Russian economy and turn the people against their leaders. Life in Moscow has continued almost as before, and there is no information about the uprising. The future of the Russian economy is certainly bad, but the sanctions, which were considered the strongest, have not bitten as quickly as thought.

5. Moscow’s perception of the West

When Russia cut off gas supplies to the West, Russia’s top decision-makers assumed that Europe would freeze, energy would not be available elsewhere, and the convenience-seeking people would rise up against their leaders. Nothing like this has happened. The people have forced their decision-makers to act more and more strongly against Russia. The price of energy is falling, and homes have not cooled down.

6. The West’s perception of itself

Many in the West assumed that authoritarian countries are more efficient compared to democracies. The past year shows that Europe is superior compared to Russia, because Europe is politically and economically flexible. There was no recession, nations are doing well and citizens support democracy.

7. Russia’s hybrid influence

What has Russia achieved with its dreaded hybrid influence? Nothing.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS