The sun is getting warmer, the soil less soggy: a Ukrainian spring offensive could start at any moment. Kyiv’s main objective is to break the southeastern land route between Russia and Crimea. Where are weak spots? How many mines are there? Can the Ukrainian army coordinate air and ground strikes? Most military analysts see only “marginal” gains for both sides this fighting season.

Such assessments of military equipment and troop movements provide endless food for comment. We hear less about other factors, elusive but equally decisive for the outcome. How is the mood in Ukrainian society? How long will both countries remain willing and able to sacrifice dozens, if not hundreds, of human lives every day? What happens if the offensive succeeds? For such key issues we have to rely on a few scraps.

Recently, a Ukrainian officer said in return for The Wall Street Journal: “The war is not won by the side that gains territory, but by the side that destroys the enemy’s forces.” Conquered square kilometers count less than human lives destroyed. About the heavy battle of Bachmut said an American soldier in Kyiv’s service: “The average life expectancy on the front line is four hours.”

We carelessly dismiss Russian young men who are forced by the regime to go to the front as ‘cannon fodder’; they go ‘into the meat grinder’ (for example, according to Minister Wopke Hoekstra this weekend NRC). Unfortunately, it is also a meat grinder on the Ukrainian side. The government in Kyiv also has difficulties with recruitment. In chat rooms, young men exchange tips on how to stay out of the hands of conscript recruiters.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities communicate the number of victims. State secret, Kyiv agrees. It latest data breach from Washington gives an insight: US military intelligence estimates 35,000 to 43,000 Russian dead plus more than 150,000 wounded. For Ukraine, it would be 15,000 to 17,500 soldiers killed and more than 100,000 wounded. Ukraine therefore lost roughly half as many lives as its opponent, on a population three times smaller. Figures that give the word ‘war of attrition’ its ominous sound.

During three weeks Ukraine British author Anatol Lieven caught a glimpse of the mood in the country. At the forefront is an overwhelming Ukrainian consensus to oppose Russian rule. Most want to fight for unconditional victory. This also applies to residents of the Russian-speaking regions of the East. It is they who suffered and suffer the most from the invasion. What formerly existed of cultural and political sympathy for the big Russian brother, Putin has destroyed in one fell swoop.

The difficulties start with asking questions. Lieven also spoke to journalists and analysts who recognized ‘in their hearts’ that an end to the carnage will eventually require a territorial compromise, for example on Crimea. But none of them wanted this on the record say. “Anyone who advocates for negotiation in public runs serious risks. For journalists the loss of their jobs, for politicians an end to their careers, and perhaps a visit from the secret service.”

Such state-forced patriotic unity is normal in times of war. However, this dynamic will complicate any future conversation between Kyiv and the West, as well as between Ukrainians among themselves – about what can be achieved and how to move forward.

Glimpses of the thorny questions ahead are offered by the young Washington teaching Russian Gregory Afinegov. Also he is pointing on the “apocalyptic catastrophe” that Putin brought to the Russian-speaking people of Ukraine, especially to the people of the occupied territories. They have zero control over their lives. Arbitrariness is greater than in Russia. Men go into hiding to avoid being chased into the trenches for a country that is not theirs.

Residents of territories occupied in 2022, such as Kherson, face a diabolical choice. Resist the Russian occupation under penalty of acute repression, or cooperate but face revenge once Ukrainian troops return. The situation in Donetsk and Luhansk, the annexed rebellious republics, is also dire: residents fear they will be treated as traitors if their regions are reconquered by Kyiv simply because they have not left after 2014. Even with a military successful spring offensive, the social exhaustion will continue for a long time.

Luke of Mediator is a political philosopher and historian.

Newsletter

NRC Europe

Europe editors update you on the most important developments in the EU