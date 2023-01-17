Column | The war in Europe has emptied the EU’s wallet – decisions are needed from the member states soon

When agreeing on the budget in 2020, the European Union did not know how to prepare for a new expenditure of billions of euros.

More boost to green investments, more aid to Ukraine, more support for European companies, more muscles for EU defense.

So more money. The list of the EU’s new money holes is getting long, and there was no provision for these expenses when the EU’s budget, i.e. multiannual financial framework for the years 2021–2027 were turned.

Thanks to Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war of aggression, the bottom of the wallet is about to loom. Inflation makes matters worse.

What advice? The debt taken on by the EU for the recovery of the member states after the coronavirus pandemic was, at least according to Finland’s opinion, a one-time trick, so debt will not solve the situation.

The alternatives are that the member states increase their funding to the EU budget, or the union develops new “own funds”, i.e. collects money in its budget, for example through EU-wide taxes.

The third option is to re-allocate the budget and transfer funds from some already agreed funding programs to new, emerging targets.

All these are unpleasant choices for the political leaders of the member countries to explain to the domestic voters. Who would like new taxes, or a tightening of their taxes because of the EU membership fee.

Something something needs to be done, and something is coming. The EU Commission has promised to prepare an estimate of the multi-annual financial framework in the second quarter of this year and possibly revise the framework.

For example, the EU Parliament encourages in the recently approved in his own-initiative report to check the frames, and specifically upwards.

Like several member countries, the Parliament is very enthusiastic about the proposed European Sovereignty Fund, with which the Union would reduce its dependence on countries outside the EU, for example China. With the help of the fund, funds would be directed to, for example, European investments.

“ Who would want new EU taxes?

Some of the nastier member states are trying to stop discussing the sovereignty fund in the first place, but the beast is already loose, so to speak.

To the relief of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (sd) government, the EU funding debate is a difficult topic elsewhere than in Finland, so the matter has been prolonged as much as possible. The schedule planned by the Commission for revising the financial frameworks means that the EU’s money disputes and the patching of the budget will make Finland’s new government more difficult and not interfere with the election work of the current government.

The author is HS’s correspondent in Brussels.