At twenty-six, British Yasmin dreamed of fame and fortune. She ran away from home in her teens, lived in hostels, broke free from an unfaithful boyfriend who destroyed her self-image and took antidepressants. With YouTube, Yasmin wanted to change her life. A few months earlier, she had paid for her first cosmetic procedure with her student loan. From the clinic, Yasmin captured everything in detail on Snapchat. Her visual candor caught on. High time to cash in on that attention on YouTube.

After a while, a reporter got in touch: Symeon Brown of the Channel 4 news. Yasmin talked about her 1,000 YouTube subscribers and most popular video with nearly 8,000 views. “A microscopic reach,” Brown called it, in a world where big influencers like the Kardashians and the Jenners score millions of subscribers and views. But that journalist didn’t get it (yet).

Because nobody trusts famous influencers, Yasmin explained. Everyone knows that they are linked to big sponsorships. What girls are looking for is someone like her. An average girl. Recognizable. Trustworthy. And therefore commercially valuable.

Spectra Clinic thinks so too. The company sells cosmetic procedures to a British public and performs them in Istanbul. For marketing it recruits ‘micro-influencers’ like Yasmin.

She had not left it at one operation. Multiple liposuctions, a breast augmentation and Brazilian buttock lift followed. Her audience watched. From now on she could have her surgery for free, Spectra told her. If she would encourage her friends and followers to visit their clinic too. When reporter Brown spoke to her, the deal with Spectra ran for a year. At the time, Yasmin spoke on behalf of the plastic surgeons to thirty followers and a handful of friends. Yasmin did not mention the risks of surgery, she preferred to arrange a consultation for them. Then she flew herself to Istanbul for free to get her lips done.

Brown recorded Yasmin’s story in his book Get Rich or Lie Trying (2022). The Internet promised us the democratization of information, he writes. Consumers were given a voice and would force companies to be transparent. Partly that has happened, but at the same time cosmetic clubs know how to use customers like Yasmin as cheap online marketers.

And not just clinics, Brown portrays countless companies that use consumers as marketers for their products. In the best case scenario, they receive a commission in return, much more often there are Tupperware-like pyramid schemes.

I had no idea. And that is a matter of luck. Because, Brown writes: “If, like me, you grew up in a disadvantaged neighborhood, your Facebook feed is probably littered with posts from old school friends inviting you to ‘make money from home’.”

Through Brown’s book, I discovered an online world where people with little money and opportunities are all trying to sell each other something. Social feeds turn into shopping streets without closing time. Clever companies at the top make money by commercializing friendships. In doing so, they not only exploit people, they also destroy the social fabric.

“I had no idea so many girls wanted to have surgery,” Yasmin says of the risky plastic surgery. “They just needed some encouragement.”

