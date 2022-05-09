How I long for the good understanding. By that I mean: the benevolent listener or reader, who doesn’t immediately use everything I say against me. During an interview I heard myself say that Pim Fortuyn was “the greatest cousin in Dutch politics”. Just to be sure, I corrected myself later and explained that ‘niece’ to me is a nickname, not something pejorative, quite the contrary. Was this for fear of being considered not “politically correct” as it used to be called?

You must speak and write as precisely as possible, and etiquette dictates that you do not make it unnecessarily unpleasant for the other person. But it is precisely when you want to express affection that you end up with pet names: I had a tendency to call women with whom I felt comfortable, even if they were over forty, or rather just then, ‘girl’ – pronounced with a so-called ‘Surinamese accent’. I wanted to express both irony and affection, but my Surinamese husband forbade me to do this, and I understand that.

Can’t you say anything more? You can do anything, but expecting a response is also part of good manners.

I agree and disagree with everything now called ‘woke’. Once: it was about time that people who let the words fall out of their mouths without any hesitation took into account how the other person might take it. Disagree: The liberal in me forbids prescribing jargon or idiom. How I call myself is not yet a coercive prescription for whom I address to use the same words.

This week I was reading about the Eid fest, or rather: the end of Ramadan, and a discussion ensued as to whether it would be better to call that celebration Eid el-Fitr, in Arabic. I thought that was empty talk, until my husband said: ‘But we Surinamese have always called it that. Sugar fest is ridiculous.” There is substantial multi-culturalism in Suriname, with all those different ethnic groups in the country, because it is everyday practice.

I suddenly saw why ‘Suikerfeest’ only serves Dutch convenience, and dethrones the religious feast in name. I’m practicing with the Arabic name now, it doesn’t come out of my mouth spontaneously.

But when I’m tempted to denigrate that word fetishism of the proper left again, all I have to think about is how annoyed I am with this common scene: young women (no, not girls) calling me “Sander” repeatedly. to mention. It’s almost my last name. It must be sociological, per generation you get other boy names that are favorite. ‘Sander’, I see now, was popular around 1970.

But God, how I hate that.

