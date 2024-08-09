Mary Anne MacLeod was born in Scotland, from where he moved to the United States at the age of 18. There he met Frederick Trumpwhose parents were from Germany.

Their fourth child was born in 1946 in New York. He got his name Donald Trump.

This man of immigrant background became the President of the United States in 2017 and may very well achieve the same in the November elections.

United States is, according to its founding idea, a kingdom of free people, where anyone can flourish with their own initiative – specifically immigrants.

Because almost all residents of the United States are immigrants or their descendants, with the exception of indigenous peoples.

The immigrants from Europe – from the point of view of the native population, the conquerors – had to guarantee the position of themselves and their descendants. That’s why it was enacted in the United States jus soli -principle. According to it, citizenship is determined by place of birth. That is, if you are born in the United States, you are a citizen of the country.

Shyamala Gopal’s was born in India and moved to the United States at the age of 19. There he met by Donald Harriswho was born in Jamaica.

Their first child was born in 1964 in Oakland, California. He got the name Terrible Harris.

Now this woman with an immigrant background is running for president of the United States and may very well succeed.

Compared to Trump, Harris has a problem. Harris’s immigrant background is talked about and debated all the time. Not about Trump’s immigrant background.

In the kingdom of immigrants, this shouldn’t matter. But it has because Harris is black, and Trump is not. So it’s pure racism.

Thus Trump spoke about Harris a week ago in Chicago:

“I didn’t know he was black until he became black a few years ago, and now he wants to be known as black. So I don’t know – is he Indian? Or is he black?”

Disparaging remarks about Harris’ ethnicity were familiar to Trump. The message is that Harris is not eligible because he is not American. Or at least suspicious because of his background.

Supporters like the message. In many supporters, Trump is channeling the contempt they themselves feel for non-white people.

in Finland the law is different than in the US. It is used here jus sanguinis -principle. According to it, the citizenship of the child is determined by the citizenship of the parents. That is, a child born in China gets Finnish citizenship if one of the parents is a Finnish citizen. The same legal principle is followed by a large part of the world’s states.

However, the attitude towards people with an immigrant background does not follow what the law says.

“ It’s pure racism.

In Finland, it is experienced by entrepreneurs, politicians, researchers, athletes or any other people with an immigrant background

of the United States the president sets an example that spreads to the world with his behavior. Trump’s example is that criticizing immigration involves insulting and lying. It is unfortunate for immigration critics. The factual arguments are drowning like oil.

Trump’s return to the presidency would be a disadvantage for Finland.

Trump intends to end support for Ukraine, i.e. surrender to Putin. Trump’s protectionism would harm the Finnish economy. NATO would weaken, as in Trump’s previous term.

Trump is still admired in Finland as well. Because he is good at inciting hatred towards people of immigrant background.

One can only wish for Trump what school bullies tend to say.

The one who says is himself.

The author is the editor of HS.