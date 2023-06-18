Column | The Unabomber died last week – Journalist Pekka Vahvanen now tells about his long correspondence with the serial killer

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, left his mark on history with his horrific actions. However, his warnings about the dangers of technology should not be dismissed as the ravings of a madman, writes freelance journalist Pekka Vahvanen.

In June In 2013, I began to correspond with an American letter bomber.

Known as the Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski homemade explosives had plagued Americans from 1978 to 1995. They killed three and wounded more than twenty people.

Kaczynski’s actions seemed insane, but he had justified them with an extraordinary reason: the fight against technology. Many of his victims were business executives and researchers. The FBI’s operation to capture him was one of the most expensive in federal police history.

The bomber who wrote to me from prison emphasized in his letters from the beginning what he would like to discuss: “Attention should not be focused on Ted Kaczynski but on the problems caused by technology.”

A story arose from our correspondence To the monthly supplement in March 2015. At the same time, I was also working on a non-fiction book about the negative effects of digitization.

Last weekend, Kaczynski died at the age of 81 at the United States Federal Penitentiary in Butner. He had been transferred there after a cancer diagnosis a year and a half ago.

Kaczynski the message was dark: modern technology amasses power to large organizations and deprives individuals of their freedom. Technology leaves the meaning of life.

He assumed that machine intelligence smarter than humans could be developed and that humanity might quickly become dependent on it.

The supremacy of machines does not require the ill will of artificial intelligence. Humans are just slowly giving machines more freedom because they are supposed to make better decisions.

“In the end, we may end up in a situation where the decisions required to run the system are so complex that a person is no longer able to make them rationally. At that point, the machines have practically taken over,” Kaczynski wrote in his essay in 1995.

The article was published in the Washington Post magazine, after Kaczynski had first threatened with new bomb attacks if his essay was not published.

The text eventually led to the capture of the serial bomber: Kaczynski’s brother identified him based on the writing style and gave the police a crucial clue.

Anti-technology thinking is a sign of his mental illness.

This is what the psychiatrist assessed Sally Johnson while investigating the state of Kaczynski’s mental health in 1998.

Kaczynski was a talented Harvard-educated mathematician who was hired as an assistant professor at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, at the age of 25. However, he left his prestigious position and moved to a remote cabin in Montana without electricity.

Kaczynski began to see modern technology as a threat in the late 1960s.

“Since then, he has dedicated his time and activities to rebelling against the future as he sees it,” Johnson, a psychiatrist, wrote in a statement.

Johnson was hardly the only one who thought that opposing modern technology still seemed like a fool’s errand in the 1990s. The IT-driven boom seemed to bring prosperity and well-being to everyone.

I asked Kaczynski also has an interview. He was ready to give it, but the authorities did not allow journalists to visit the maximum security prison. Kaczysnki spent most of his prison time at ADX Florence, located in Colorado.

In the correspondence, Kaczynski paid a lot of attention to how artificial intelligence would cause mass unemployment in the future. He also asked for a translation of a newspaper article I had written on the subject.

I had interviewed for the story, for example, an economist Mika Maliranta and nonfiction writer Martin Ford. They emphasized that technological progress brings wealth that can be shared among all.

“Some of the views of the ‘experts’ you cite are naive,” commented Kaczysnki.

He did not believe that the wealth brought by artificial intelligence would be distributed to “people who are useless to the system”. As more and more people become unnecessary from an economic point of view, “nations treat useless people even more coldly – to survive in economic competition”.

Our correspondence gradually waned after the publication of the Monthly Supplement story.

I complained about my busyness in television work, and Kaczynski had his own busyness in solitary confinement.

For example, he wrote two books in prison: Technological Slavery (Technological slavery) and Anti-Tech Revolution (The Anti-Technological Revolution), which he constantly updated even after the first editions.

As the title of the latter book suggests, Kaczynski’s solution was extreme: the total abolition of technological society.

Kaczynski was certainly not the first to warn of the problems the technology would bring.

At the beginning of the industrial revolution, the “machine question” was at the heart of the political debate, and many philosophers took a stand against the new technology. Then the so-called Luddites also used vandalism and violence when they fought against the technological change that threatened their jobs.

Kaczynski’s favorite thinker was a French sociologist and technology critic who was influential in the 20th century Jacques Ellulfrom which Kaczynski took a lot.

However, in the opinion of many, Kaczynski was simply a murderer whose low deeds would be best kept silent.

It is clear that anger motivates him. Kaczynski could not find his place in society or create healthy relationships. He was bitter about his own life at least as much as he was worried about the direction of society.

“My motive for what I am about to do is personal revenge,” he wrote in his diary in 1971.

On the other hand, one’s own life also always affects political radicalization.

Historians can argue about, for example, to what extent Lenin acted purely on the wing of social analysis or ideology. Or was he more motivated by revenge for the tsarist regime taking his brother’s life when Lenin was 17?

Perhaps Stalin’s the regime would not have been extremely cruel if Stalin had not lost his first wife at the age of 28. “He died and with him died my last warm feelings towards humanity,” Stalin said at the funeral.

Last In recent years, the problems caused by technology have become apparent to large masses of people.

Social media seems to increase mental health problems in young people and weakens the ability to concentrate even in adults. Smartphone addiction is a problem for many.

Fake news spreading on the Internet threatens the transmission of information and democracy, many argue.

And there is even worse to come: for example, the CEO of Open AI, which developed the Chat GPT artificial intelligence Sam Altman warns that artificial intelligence may be a threat to the existence of all mankind.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk even tweeted last week that maybe Kaczynski wasn’t wrong after all.

Kaczynski extreme measures had double effects. On the other hand, they made it possible for his message to be heard.

On the other hand, the acts of violence drove many away from thinking about his thoughts. I wrote to him about it many times. I tried to explain that using violence to change the world easily backfires these days.

However, it is clear that Kaczynski’s warnings about the dangers of modern technology can no longer be dismissed as mere ravings of a madman.