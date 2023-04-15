Column | The tipping culture of Americans has changed, and it annoys and confuses many.

Inflation and interest rates are disciplining the finances of many Americans so that the ever-increasing tip surveys are getting on their nerves, writes HS Vision columnist Elina Väntönen.

Dripping has long been a puzzling and often frustrating issue for Finns traveling to the United States.

Now it is for Americans too.

For a long time, the traditional etiquette was simply to tip 15-20 percent at the end of a restaurant meal or taxi ride.

It’s not that simple anymore.

“I’m researching this and I still don’t know how much to drop,” consumer behavior professor Michael Lynn said the news channel CNN in the interview at the end of last year.

Confusion on the back is the rapidly common digital drip system.

Typically, it is a tablet on which the employee types the amount and then hands it to the customer. Under a watchful eye, you then have to choose how big a tip you want to leave.

It’s still working. However, the devices have also come to places where customers are not used to drops. Fast food restaurants, cafes, dance studios – the situation can arise anywhere where you pay by card.

For example, the Starbucks chain has started to offer drop-off options in many of its locations. Would you like to leave a dollar, two or maybe five? The top category would almost double the price of specialty coffee.

The change was followed by a huge wave of feedback on social media for and against.

It also bothered some employees. One of them published by A video that quickly went viral on Tiktok showed him bypassing the possibility of tipping before handing the device to a customer to avoid an embarrassing situation.

“ Why is this trickle down, and who really benefits from it?

In the drip however, it’s not just about customs.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. However, it does not apply to employees in the service industry who receive tips. For them, it’s $2.13 an hour, the same amount since 1991.

That’s why Americans are used to being served by a waiter in a restaurant, regardless of what the service is like. The customer’s role is to handle part of the salary costs.

But if you start asking for a tip even in places where this is not the case, the question easily arises as to what is actually being paid here.

For example, Starbucks pays its workers at least $15 an hour.

It is also a different situation with platform economy services like Uber. As a rule, Uber drivers are self-employed, and tipping is an additional income for them.

So, in principle, you could think that tipping drivers would be voluntary or somehow linked to the level of service. I have asked American friends about it.

No, they say. If you don’t drop, you’re a reckless fool.

It also backfires quickly, because in taxi services the customer is also scored.

I then paid a 20 percent tip to the taxi driver who, without explaining anything, went to the toilet while driving.

But what about, for example, buying a prepackaged ice cream package from an ice cream kiosk? Why is this trickle down, and who really benefits from it? Does the money always go to the low-paid employee?

“ Think of the tip as a mandatory part of the bill.

Tipping requests the proliferation is in part due to the fact that many Americans are now financially strapped.

During the pandemic, the amount of tips left by Americans increased: they wanted to show their gratitude to those entrepreneurs who offered services during the exceptional time.

Now, however, inflation and interest rates are disciplining the American economy so much that they no longer want to continue. Vice versa.

CBS News interpreted at the beginning of the year, that the tip surveys have “got out of hand” in the opinion of many. CNN titlethat the situation is “out of control”.

Charged customer service situations easily arise when money is asked more often, but there is less of it.

How then is it worth doing if you visit the USA?

A rule of thumb you can’t go wrong with: if a tip is asked, always pay 20 percent of the total.

However, it is worth looking through the receipt in the restaurant. In some places, the tip is already added to, for example, the restaurant bill. Its size is usually 18–22 percent.

Try not to worry about “extra expenses”. Think of the tip as a mandatory part of the bill.

In the US, you often end up paying more than you planned anyway. Taxes are added to the list prices, and there may be extras on the final bill at any time.