Column | The time of hiding wages is running out

There is still a culture of silence when it comes to salaries, but the change has already begun.

Wage Arbitrage Act was an additional name invented by the employers for the legal project promoting salary transparency promoted by the government.

The project collapsed last August due to political disagreements, but now the issue is entering Finnish legislation as determined by the EU.

The basic idea of ​​the salary transparency directive, which was approved by the European Parliament in March, is that employers must in the future communicate more openly about their salary levels.

At the same time, the employee has the right to receive information. When asked, the employer must tell where the employee’s personal earnings are compared to those doing work of equal value.

According to the directive, the information must be given separately by gender. However, the reporting obligation does not apply to smaller companies.

EU policy strengthens the development that has already started in some workplaces. HS has told about companies where salary matters have been opened, speculation has decreased and trust has increased.

A culture of silence still prevails in the vast majority of workplaces. It can be a high threshold to talk about one’s salary with co-workers, and salary is not always brought up even with one’s supervisor.

There are many fears associated with opening the salary discussion. Instead of improving the atmosphere, employees may fear that it will bring more envy and resentment to the work community.

Employers, on the other hand, have dreaded additional work, bureaucracy and excessive leveling, which does not motivate effort.

Traditionally, wage transparency has been opposed more by the right and supported by the left. Now the matter is no longer necessarily that simple, since change is in any case ahead.

On the employer’s side, it is reassuring that the new EU regulation is quite moderate. Information cannot be obtained on the salary of an individual co-worker, but on a general level.

The camp of the Confederation of Business (EK) has already commented on the new directive in a more accepting tone than the previous legal project.

Culture workplaces will likely change gradually. When open salary speech becomes more common, open practices also become a competitive advantage for employers. We still dare to reward the best employees, and the reasons are openly stated.

Smoking was allowed inside workplaces until 1995. Seen in the light of today’s knowledge and understanding, the practice was strange.

Hiding salaries may also be seen as strange later. We were silent for a long time about things that can and should be talked about.

The author is HS’s regional editor in Oulu.