Column | The thought becomes clearer when the temperature at home is only 15 degrees

In Britain in November, you have to know how to talk about the apartment’s boiler, i.e. the hot water tank. If it breaks, there are many freezing cold days ahead at home, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä, gloves in her hands.

I admit myself the first, that as a braggart and a braggart I deserved a tangible punishment. After raving for ages about how here in Britain you have to sleep in winter with much lower indoor temperatures than in Finland, I got what I deserved: a freezing November cold without heating and hot water.

In Britain you have to know how to talk about the weather. At least as important in winter small talk – subject is the home’s boiler and its condition. The boiler is not the poultry found in huts, but a hot water tank, i.e. a hot water storage tank.

More than 20 million British homes still rely on boilers for heating. If the boiler breaks, we are in trouble, i.e. in a cold house.

I’ve missed my habit of bragging about how badly insulated houses in Britain have to cope with an indoor temperature below twenty degrees in winter. I am resented Finnish overheating and half-dressed loitering on the couch. I have lectured people I know in Finland about the joys of layering and urged them to stop complaining about high energy prices.

I have talked about how an indoor temperature of more than 20 degrees is a weakness of character and body that we cannot afford.

When the boiler breaks down, sitting in the cold is no longer my choice. The desire to orgasm decreases in the same proportion as the thermometer reading. Suddenly it’s only 15 degrees in the bedroom. Without climate change, there would probably be even less, but it’s not good to be happy about it now.

“ Britain’s greatest person is a boiler repairman.

Of course, a cold home brightens your thoughts. Focus is found, so to speak. The only thought is how to stay warm. Should you leave the cold house to go jogging in the park? Not attractive if it’s dark and raining.

After all, you can go to the bank or office to wait in line during office hours. If you have to stay at home, the traditional way is to start ironing. However, you would need clean clothes for ironing. But if the boiler is broken, you can’t wash the laundry, because it won’t dry in a cold house. So let’s get together with the whole family around the toaster to warm up.

The most powerful person in Britain is not the king or the prime minister or a media baron. The most awesome person is a boiler repairman. In November, the peak season for boiler repairers begins.

With acquaintances, we talk about how to get a good and handsome boiler man quickly (I haven’t met any boiler woman yet, but being interested in raising the standard of living, I am seriously considering becoming one).

When the boiler repairman finally arrives, the first thing to do is to reward him with tea and a homemade cake. After that, the boiler man peeks into the boiler cabinet. After that, he pulls his head out of the closet. The look doesn’t bode well.

Tasting his mouth, the boiler man announces that this is no longer possible. I need to get a new boiler. And the bill is then four tons.

British government (or at least the government before the previous one, only the lord knows what the latest one is up to) the plan was that from 2025, gas and oil-fired boilers may no longer be built in new houses. It is necessary to find more environmentally friendly means of heating.

However, new gas boilers are still being installed in old houses, and you have to pay for energy efficiency. The price range for replacing the boiler with extras is roughly between £1,000 and £7,000.

I’m used to wearing gloves and a beanie inside. Grandma’s heirloom coat is as dear as grandma’s memory. Sitting in a messy house isn’t fun, but it teaches humility. The puffiness gets worse when it’s cold. I highly recommend.