Column | The Tesla of bicycles became a nuisance to its owners

In order to avoid difficulties, the buyer of an electric bicycle should find out about the financial situation of the manufacturer.

I visited in May in Amsterdam, the cycling capital of Europe. On the banks of the canal, I noticed that the people of Amsterdam recognized Vanmoof for their distinctive electric bikes.

When I returned home, I began to dream of my own Vanmoof, but my account balance prevented impulsive actions on the Internet. The lack of money was useful, because already in the summer the Dutch electric bike manufacturer went bankrupt.

Electric bikes Vanmoof, which gained Tesla’s reputation, sold around 200,000 electric bikes during its lifetime and opened stores from the United States to Japan. The sudden bankruptcy left the company’s customers in a state of uncertainty.

Although Vanmoof said in its announcement that it will continue to maintain its application and offer maintenance services for its electric bikes, many cyclists have already been disappointed. of the New York Times according to, for example, in Amsterdam, all Vanmoof brick-and-mortar stores are closed and most of the city’s bicycle repair shops do not know or are willing to repair Vanmoof electric bikes. That, in turn, makes owning a Vanmoof risky, because the brand’s technologically advanced electric bikes are considered fault-prone.

“ The startup spent too much money on marketing.

What then something went wrong in Vanmoof’s business?

The sale of electric bicycles is increasing and in Europe it is believed that they will overtake the sale of ordinary bicycles in the next few years. In Finland, electric bicycles accounted for 35 percent of the value of bicycle sales last year. However, the e-bike market has suffered from excessive inventories, which were created when both manufacturers and retailers believed that the corona boom would continue forever. Destocking has meant selling electric bikes at big discounts.

To technology specialized Reviewed by Techcrunchthat the startup, which raised nearly $200 million from investors, spent too much money on marketing, even though it should have focused on lowering the bike’s manufacturing costs and refining the production chain.

After the bankruptcy, there has been a rumor mill around Vanmoof, as the company’s good brand now attracts numerous companies willing to buy.

For owners of Vanmoof bikes, the best thing would be for the sale to take place quickly. It would be a waste of money and natural resources to leave a bike in storage just because no one agrees to fix its gear failure.

The author is a producer of HS Vision.