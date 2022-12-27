Column | The Swedish narrators are surprisingly quiet

Swedish football commentators surprisingly often remain silent. At the time of the World Cup, the firing of the Finnish announcers was missed in Sweden.

Football watching the championships on Swedish television was a surprising experience.

The commentary of the matches was surprising. In Finland, I am used to football announcers and commentators who let their passion for football overflow. Of course, there is hard expertise and analysis, but also adulation, shouting and craziness.

That”Lovely, Lions/Spirits, lovely” attitude, which belongs to major sports in Finland.

But in Sweden the experience was different. The match is spinning and happening on the field, but the commentators won’t tell me. They are silent for long periods of time. Several times during the games, I had to look in the TV settings to see if the sound was turned off.

It was on.

I noticed, that my football experience was essentially a voice constantly explaining the events of the game. I missed the Finnish papacy that I was used to. I don’t miss it in the auditorium, but the TV is another story.

The Finnish narrators talk in a continuous stream, while the Swedes only seemed to get excited if something meaningful happened.

You would even tell the names of those players!

Why are Swedes so quiet? Isn’t it here specifically to swear in the name of speech and discussion?

“ I missed the papacy in Finnish.

Of course, commentators were also discussed during the Games in Sweden. Indeed Dagens Nyheter Johan, the junior coach who wrote the opinion piece, was of the opinion that commentators talk too much in Sweden.

“Shut up and let the pictures do the talking,” he insisted.

How quiet have the commentators been in the past?

Maybe Johan and I watched different games.

Then I realized why it was quiet in the Swedish studio. Swedes describe the events of the competition like lazy name callers, because some completely different countries than Sweden are playing in the games.

Sweden differs from Finland because Sweden is used to participating in almost all competitions and may even succeed. The glow is saved for your own games.

Finland is used to the fact that its own team does not play, so the Finnish commentators have learned to commentate all games with passion.

Good Finland!

There was something good in the Swedes’ silence. During the quiet moments, I had time to think about what kind of fiasco the organization of these games was.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.