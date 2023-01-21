Column | The success of the gaming industry is at stake in Finland in the future, because everything has been sold and the big names are fading.

The youth are no longer interested in making games. Young people who play want to become streamers, and the new generation of startup entrepreneurs will save the planet. It threatens to make a gap of two billion euros in Finland’s tax revenues, writes Elina Lappalainen, editor of HS Vision.

In progress at the gaming industry’s annual gala, I stop to watch familiar people hugging each other. After the corona years, many suddenly seem to have aged. He has a gray beard too. And that one just turned 50 too.

No, they’ve all just turned 50!

The golden generation of the gaming industry is often called the entrepreneurs who founded startups between 2011 and 2014, collected millions in capital funding, grew success stories like Supercell, Seriously and Small Giant Games, and then sold their companies in giant stores.

Many of them were born between 1969 and 1975, spent their youth learning to code on a Commodore 64 machine, and met at the Assembly game event making game demos.

In recent years, we have become accustomed to seeing them at the top of the lists of those who have collected the most earnings and capital income in Finland.

The gaming industry organization Neogames has calculated that between 2017 and 2021, the industry brought a total of two billion euros in tax revenue to Finland in the form of corporate taxes, capital gains taxes on business transactions and income taxes paid to employees.

We have begun to take success for granted. Oh again a gaming company was sold for hundreds of millions of euros.

So, everything is about to be sold.

That’s why this arc is coming to an end. Everything has been sold, and the big names in the gaming industry are fading.

To the same at the time, fewer and fewer young entrepreneurs are emerging. There have been fewer investment pots of millions in gaming companies than before in recent years.

This is true, confirms the founding partner of Play Ventures, which invests in startups in the gaming industry internationally Harri Manninen. The fund has invested less and less in Finland, and now emerging countries are countries like Turkey and Vietnam. There are young and hungry teams invading the industry.

If the new golden generation is not already in the pipeline, how about the continuation of the success story of the Finnish gaming industry?

It seems that game entrepreneurship no longer attracts young people. There are two reasons: the youth is spoiled – and the youth is better than its predecessors.

“ The current generation of startups doesn’t want to develop games, but to build something more meaningful.

Ruined: Yes, young people are interested in the gaming industry, but the way things are done has changed. With the rise of YouTube gaming channels, Twitch live streaming and e-sports, many people dream of playing as a profession and earning sponsorship income. Making games just isn’t the thing anymore. Instead of learning to code themselves, young people have become content producers on various social media channels.

It’s understandable, because the gaming industry has also changed. It is now a game of giants, and it is increasingly difficult to break into the top positions of the app stores without a big cash register and organization. Now the season of corporate acquisitions is behind us, when the big ones have snapped up the smaller studios.

As a small indie game studio, it’s hard. You should take the entrepreneurial risk. And at the same time, the game studios that have grown in Finland have offered good jobs much more easily than starting your own company.

Better: The current generation of startups doesn’t want to develop games, they want to build something more meaningful.

Now the Aaltoes and Slush groups are talking impact– about entrepreneurship and want to establish a startup developing carbon sequestration technology that will save the earth from climate change. (Except those who got excited about the crypto boom or went into AI companies.)

The gaming industry was booming ten years ago during the golden age of Rovio and Supercell, but since then the glamor has faded.

Nordic youth can afford to think about their values. On the other hand, in countries like Turkey and Vietnam, the gaming industry still looks golden.

Renew companies are still being created. According to Neogames’s calculations, a total of 31 gaming startups have been born in 2021 and 2022. Compared to peak years, it is little. Back then, there were almost twice as many new companies in a year as there are now in two.

About one third of the companies born now are founded by the giants of the industry. There are promising seeds out there, a few of which are sure to become successes. However, we can still wait for them.

If there isn’t a strong wave of young people after the golden generation, the flow of game millionaires will be stopped. A gap of two billion euros in tax revenue is no laughing matter in these conditions.