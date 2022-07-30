Column | The success of the family leave reform requires change in homes and workplaces

In family talk, it is necessary to ventilate attitudes and roles. Fathers are still spoken of as some kind of helpers for mothers, and motherhood and working are contrasted.

The government the family leave reform will enter into force tomorrow, Monday. With the reform, family leave changes so that the number of earnings-related leaves increases, the flexibility in their use increases, single-parent families and other family diversity are better taken into account, and fathers are allocated a larger share of leaves than before.

It is a welcome and much-needed reform that should support the equality of work and family life and the well-being of families. The uneven distribution of family leave among parents affects women’s career development and salary development, and is also seen as discrimination related to pregnancy and family formation in working life.

Even until now, parents have been able to share parental leave and childcare leave, but in Finland there is almost always a mother at home with small children. In a Nordic comparison, men in Finland take little family leave. Change has been achieved with the leave quotas for parents.

Children are only small for a while, they say. Both parents should have the right and opportunity to participate in these moments. Sharing the care of a small child more evenly in a two-parent family strengthens the child’s relationship with both parents. Parental leave also often creates more permanent roles in family life. Research shows that even after returning to work, women bear the main responsibility for taking care of the children and the home. Men, on the other hand, work more hours. The setting affects relationships and well-being.

in Finland the discussion about family leave is often attempted to be dismissed by stating that families should be allowed to choose for themselves. Families can choose for themselves – and now there is more choice than before, because the number of holidays and the flexibility of their use are increasing and the diversity of families is taken into account better than before. However, the free time supported by society should be directed in a direction that creates a framework for equal parenting, the well-being of children and families, and equality in working life. Families do not make their choices in a vacuum. They are influenced by society’s structures, attitudes, habits and peer examples.

In order to enable change, the realities of families should be talked about in a more versatile way. Too often, discussions create a one-sided image where fathers staying at home is not financially possible, even though women in Finland also work for a living.

Of course, families do not live in similar situations. In some families and workplaces, it’s about the fact that men just haven’t stayed home from the same jobs that women have been on parental leave for ages. At the other end of the divide between families’ realities is the question of how more equal parenting and staying at home alternately can be realized in practice in families where the mother’s work is based on low-paid fixed-term contracts or she does not have a job to return to after family leave.

Reformation has been criticized for still leaving the option to transfer part of its own parental leave quota to another parent. At the heart of this review is the concern that fathers continue to hand over their share to mothers. Even if this happens, fathers would still have a larger number of days than before.

From the point of view of the success of the reform, it has been considered whether fathers start using their quotas of leave. It, in turn, requires that change be actively pushed forward in working life and at home. Especially the private side agreement on family leave practices in collective agreements is still in progress. Attitudes and roles need to be aired out within families and in family talk. Fathers are still too often spoken of as some kind of helpers for mothers, and motherhood and working are set in opposition.

Workplaces, on the other hand, need to understand that encouraging family leave, family-friendly, equality and career development at different stages of life are not things that happen by themselves. They must be spelled out as part of the company culture and demonstrated in practical actions. Family leave is a matter of organization that is the responsibility of the supervisor. The increase in men’s use of family leave requires active encouragement at workplaces.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.