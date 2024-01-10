Column | The spouses reveal the vices of the candidates – Haavisto gets reprimanded for his pants, Halla-aho is not for anything

The Tuttu tuttu program could have helped Ahtisaari win the presidential election in 1994. The Elämäni biisi is playing in these elections.

President candidate Pekka Haaviston spouse Antonio Flores said that the couple will have disagreements primarily over movies. It is hard for Flores to understand that Haavisto looks at the same ones year after year Commissioner Palmu movies and laugh at them.

If Flores gets to choose a movie to watch together, Haavisto reportedly falls asleep.