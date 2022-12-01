Column | The sovereign countries were suddenly and simultaneously in trouble

One or two a year ago it was thought that the East would rise and the flaccid West would fall, the rule of the few would fall and democracy would be left behind. Recent news proves that the news about the death of democracy and the West has been premature.

Authoritarian regimes seem effective. Russia was only able to start a war of aggression because of that and managed to prevent an economic crisis with the President’s help. In the early stages of the pandemic, China suppressed the coronavirus effectively with party decisions. Iran’s religious leaders have been able to rule their country for decades, despite their stone-age notions of morality and human rights.

Authoritarian systems are actually much more fragile than democracies. Democracies may be slow, but they are resilient. In democracies, power is divided into several power centers, the administration acquires the right to rule from the people in free elections and recognizes the possibility of being replaced.

In autocratic systems, decision-makers promise stability over freedom, and they rule through fear and bought support. Sometimes fear disappears, and then no amount of money is enough to guarantee stability.

The leaders of China, Iran and Russia have all been suddenly and simultaneously put in danger.

No matter what happens in the battles in Ukraine, Russia has already lost its war. The Russian economy crumbles, the educated population flees, the energy trade shrinks, the war takes money, and the western know-how the country needs disappears. When the West abandoned Russia, Russia sought support from Africa and Asia. The leaders of these continents are also now rejecting Russia. This happened, for example, at the G20 meeting in Indonesia. The participants strongly condemned the war started by Russia.

China too slipping away from Russia’s chest. China has its own problems. Last weekend, the Chinese went to demonstrations in different parts of the country to oppose China’s corona line. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China. Larger and larger groups of people are being isolated from the rest of the world, and there is no end in sight to the absurd line of zero tolerance. At the same time, an almost normal life is already being lived in the West.

The corona line chosen by the Chinese Communist Party is turning out to be a huge mistake. Those who follow China from outside the country understood this long ago. Experts in the health field knew that completely suppressing the virus in one country in the middle of the corona world and during a mitigated pandemic is both an impossible and pointless task. Economic experts found that the ongoing corona lockdowns weaken China’s economy and destroy the Communist Party’s chance to deliver on its promise: if you submit to being ruled, you will get a rising standard of living.

“ Stability can end suddenly.

Autocratic systems produce a large caste of those isolated from power. In China, isolation is tangible. A system that seemed strong and efficient can collapse in an instant when the caste system and hard shell are broken. In autocratic countries, even justified criticism from the people is a systemic risk.

When the Chinese oppose the communist party’s corona line, they also oppose the party, because the party elevated the pandemic line to a question of trust. If you want a reasonable corona policy, you give a vote of no confidence to China’s decision-makers.

Similarly, if you demand justice for women in Iran, you will be giving a vote of no confidence to the religious leaders in everything. If you demand moderation – peace – in Russia, you give a vote of no confidence to the country’s corrupt power elite.

In democracies, reasoned criticism works as a force that develops.

Three an authoritarian country only informs the citizens that the path chosen by the leaders leads deeper and deeper into trouble. Anyone promising such a fate would not gain power in a democracy.

In an authoritarian system, changes can come suddenly and violently. Russia, China and Iran are very stable until they are very unstable after a while. Democracies are admirably resilient even in transitions.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS