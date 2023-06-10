Column | The Sisu movie will be screened in London’s underground – the ratings show the British snobbery.

Finnish cultural export can now be seen in London: The film Sisu made it to the list of the most watched films, writes HS Vision columnist Annamari Sipilä.

in London now it’s worth riding the underground just for the joy of Finnish patriotism.

Many tube stations in central London are running spectacular Gocampaign of the film. The insides are pleasing to the eyes – and that’s a good thing.

Of course, the word itself means nothing to non-Finns. And it doesn’t need to. In terms of cultural export, the most important thing is to get people to watch the film.

Advertisement for Jalmari Helander’s film Sisu in a London subway station.

The campaign has been successful. US-success continues now in Britain.

On his first weekend in Britain Jalmari Helanderin Go was the sixth most watched movie in cinemas. The association of cinemas of figures according to the box office was 26.–28. May approximately 145,000 pounds, i.e. 168,000 euros.

As a patriot as a person, I could do it myself Go-movies, albeit a little later than the premiere weekend. The choice fell on a daytime screening in a small hall of a large cinema in central London.

The hall was almost full. I was the only woman.

The audience seemed to consist of men in their sixties who had come to the movies alone, with some younger among them. Military history freaks? Finland enthusiasts? Action movie enthusiasts?

“ After all, no one even knows how to want something original and excellent until they see it ready.

“The audience is like something from a 1980s porn film screening,” summed up my male companion.

It saddened me that the female viewers in London clearly hadn’t found it Content.

If the word “empowering” wasn’t in the collar, I’d say it’s empowering, how Content at the end of the film, the women show the Nazis their vulture eggs.

Finns the success of films and television series in the world can be blamed from many points of view. Money and other numbers are always interesting: how much ticket and other income and viewers are accumulated on different channels.

From the point of view of Finnish cultural exports, however, it is particularly interesting to look at qualitative feedback, i.e. awards and reviews. What else interests you?

It’s not like the Finnish cultural people should try to tell the world exactly what they want there. Of course not – no one even knows how to want something original and excellent until they see it ready.

It’s more about sniffing the cultural atmosphere. What tickles the international audience? Could it be done more? Is it even worth doing more?

“ Especially in the country brand of a small country, fact and fiction get mixed up.

Sisu movie has also collected good reviews in Britain.

Quality magazines such as The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraphwith their Sunday publications have shared For content visibility and stars. A leading film critic Deborah Ross own For content whole page in The Spectator weekly.

“I might recover from this [elokuvasta] one day, but that day hasn’t come yet,” says Ross, who is known for his ironic writing style.

As a Finn, it is always most interesting to read excerpts of what catches the eye in a cultural product in other countries. Content in this case the list is as follows.

One: A “quirky” dog.

In Britain, attention is always drawn to dogs, and also in film reviews. How exactly did the Bedlington terrier – “the most camp-style, the least macho right after the poodle” – end up in an action movie, wonders Ross. (In Finland, Yle has been able to to reportthat it is an actor Jorma Tommilan the family’s own Sulo dog.)

Two: NATO speed up.

The critic of The Times, on the other hand, updates that who would have guessed that Finns would make such films. “Maybe it’s because of joining NATO”, reads (ironically) explanation.

What do we learn from this? That culture shapes the landscape, but at the same time, the landscape shapes cultural interpretation. Especially in the country brand of a small country, fact and fiction get mixed up.

Three: The Wrong Enemies.

Britain, one of the winners of the Second World War, is the promised land of Nazi histories and films, so Go has landed on the receiving soil. However, the ground could be even more favorable in 2023 if the event had been a winter war instead of the Lapland war.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with Nazis as enemies. The Russians would have suited the role better, considering the current world situation.

Many British reviews remember to remind you of the most important thing: Content the main character Aatami Korpi killed three hundred Soviets in the winter war.