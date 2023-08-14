Sometimes it’s interesting news that grabs my attention, but today a photo, and that’s of Elisha Yered, an Israeli settler, smiling broadly, lounging in a police station. And more photos of Yered, by the way, always extremely cheerful. Yered is suspected of playing a role in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Matan on Friday, August 4, near Ramallah, in the West Bank occupied by Israel since 1967. A second Israeli person involved, shooter Yehiel Indore, is in a hospital. He was hit with a Palestinian stone on his head. The question now is: was the stone first, so self-defense, or his bullet?

Honestly, I don’t think it will matter much in the end. Yered hangs there smiling so broadly at that police station because he knows it’s going to end with a fizzle. He has already been released; he is under house arrest. Indore is under arrest in his hospital bed.

What is this about? An Israeli shepherd grazed his flock on Palestinian land near the Palestinian village of Burqa on Friday. When Palestinian villagers responded, 40 or 50 armed settlers from the radical outpost of Oz Zion (all settlements are illegal under international law; outposts are illegal even under Israeli law) rushed to the shepherd’s aid. Palestinian stones and Israeli bullets followed.

In itself, this is just one example of the rapidly growing settler violence – the UN counted the first six months of this year 591 attacks by settlers on Palestinian civilians and their property, 40 percent more than the same period last year. Three incidents a day. Olive groves have been cut down, homes and mosques have been set on fire, farmland has been set on fire and also pogroms have occurred in Palestinian villages. It is the time-tested tactic of terrorizing Palestinians off their land and thus extending their own grip on occupied territory. No occupied territory, Land of Israel, get rid of those Palestinians! Ten days ago, a small Bedouin community was intimidated in this way, one reported Norwegian aid organization.

But the shepherd case is getting attention because this time the top Israeli army spokesman publicly denounces settler violence as terrorism. convict. “It’s terrorism, there’s no other word for it,” he said. It incites Palestinian citizens to terrorism; “this phenomenon needs to be addressed”. Shin Bet internal security chief Ronen Bar had already warned Prime Minister Netanyahu about settler terrorism shortly before this incident.

Yes, it needs to be addressed. Why do I think this incident and all subsequent ones will fizzle out? Because the far-right religious Netanyahu government is covering up the radical settler movement. Knesset members of the ruling coalition said Bar and allies “know how to distinguish between the enemy and your own people”. And there is National Security Minister Ben-Gvir who said that “someone who defends against stone-throwers should get a medal.”

It is the product of 46 years of settlement policy, initiated after the Six-Day War. The only new thing this government is doing is breaking records: legalize more outposts, build more dwellings in settlements, cover more settlers. All violations of international law. The EU is invariably shocked and continues to watch.

