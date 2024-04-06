Column | The school should not fall into the pursuit of perfection

In schools, young people see life as it is. Adults should do the same.

“The school must always be a safe place for everyone”. This has been repeated for the past few days. It is worth stopping and admitting that the goal does not always come true, if it has ever come true. And young people know it.

This column does not discuss the shooter at Viertola school in Vantaa and does not speculate on the reasons for the shocking incident. We don't know enough about the act or the perpetrator to draw any conclusions about the shooting. Quick generalizations with little information are dangerous, as are easy solutions.

The concept of a “school that is safe for everyone” speaks of imagining that school could always be a place where the trends in young people's lives are not visible. That is not possible, and we should not believe anything else after the tragedy. On the contrary, right now we should dare to look young people in the eye. And think about what we can do.

Young people do not always feel safe in each other's company. Adults at school cannot take care of problems at home or cell phone or drug addiction. Controlling emotions should be learned elsewhere than at school, and many young people have great difficulty with that. This is often the case with adults as well. School can only be safe if young people are stable. They are not, and neither are we Finnish adults.

Finland is often an angry, social media-addicted and reaction-sensitive country. Our country's young people bully, get angry, feel anxious, harm themselves and others, often also in schools or on their doorstep.

It is common for young people to cut themselves, or at least to know who does. It is common to know where illegal substances – or at least booze – can be ordered. It is common to skip school because it makes you anxious. It is common for other young people to shoot videos and share them on social media, laughing at them. It is common for young people to not be able to sit in their seats in class other than with headphones in their ears. In this case, we are not talking about young people who take up arms.

Many young people go to school normally, but sometimes erratically. They get flunks and downtime from exams and sleep too little.

Of course, there are also healthy young people. A noisy school is not necessarily an easy place for them either.

If a young person stays awake at night, lives on energy drinks during the day and doesn't talk to any adults, he can be bullied just as much as the bully, both or neither. If the young person still has a drug or drug problem, no help will really help until the young person is able to cope.

Children can be angry, quick-tempered and sensitive to reactions. So do adults. Sometimes they are like that to their children at home as well.

“ The distance from impulse to action is even shorter.

Finnish youth has never been just peaceful and prosperous, and Finnish society has been much more violent in the past than it is now. You shouldn't get too nostalgic about history.

However, the distance from impulse to action is even shorter. Before, you had to make an effort to get intoxicants, now the threshold is non-existent. Previously, violent revenge fantasies could be hatched alone, now it is easy to find others with similar thoughts on YouTube and Tiktok.

Finland resembles the United States in many respects. Communities have broken up, people live alone in the suburbs. There are fewer and fewer social boundaries. The whole society has a scary zero-sum game atmosphere. Social media makes everything turbocharged. And on top of that, there are a huge number of licensed weapons.

However, we have hope. In schools, young people see life as it is. Still, most of them still laugh, help their friends, don't care about the little ones, come to school. And they don't expect perfection from the school.

Schools have extensively and responsibly discussed what happened at Viertola's school this week. Most children and young people have been able to carry on with their lives quite normally – without believing that everything can always be good or perfect. That's why even adults shouldn't succumb to the pursuit of perfection in their speeches.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.