Column | The salt goes away quickly, because it can’t be seen or felt anywhere – and that’s why you have to worry about it

We may cringe at the carbohydrates and fat in food, but we don’t usually pick up the salt. Grams still matter.

Short teaspoon per day. That’s the maximum amount of salt you should consume per day. Does it come close?

You probably don’t know. Me neither. It is almost impossible to estimate the salt intake, because the salt hides in the crusts of ham slices, cheese slices, ready meals and bread.

Because salt is almost invisible, it use is often carefree: we sprinkle more on top of the finished food, just to be sure. Food recipes remind us that pasta is at its best when it is boiled in seawater-flavored boiling water.

every it would be good to scan your diet for salt snacks from time to time. The background of many things that are repeated in everyday life is an ingrained habit and habit that you don’t even notice to question.

If you don’t want to give up the cold cuts and cheese slices piled on top of the bread, could you eat less ready-made meals? Or use in cooking mineral saltwhich has less sodium than traditional table salt?

“ A careless attitude can be fatal.

I myself practiced eating low-salt bread for a long time, but the experiment did not take off. Low-salt bread is, well, pretty bland. Instead, I’m happy to cut the salt from somewhere else. It is hardly worth taking a too strict line, because inflexible eating rarely works.

Why should the salt be raised to the tip of the stick? In the worst case, a careless attitude can be fatal. Abundant use of salt raise blood pressurebut the problem is that it doesn’t feel any way.

“Headache and dizziness only come when the pressure is in critical readings. The saddest thing is that the first symptom of high blood pressure is too often a heart or cerebral infarction”, stated Teemu Niiranen, professor of internal medicine at the University of Turku, HS in the story in October.

I wanted to talk a little more about Niira. What help?

He states that an individual doctor cannot really do anything but treat the patient. However, salt education has been given since the 1970s. Niiranen would focus more on the food industry and decision-makers.

There is indeed low-salt bread on store shelves, although it is often claimed otherwise. In order for these breads to be found, supermarkets should clearly mark them with signs.

Many people struggle between the shelves with numerous choices. A clear guide to low-salt foods is a hand out to those in need.

The author is the producer of HS’s lifestyle editorial.