Progress has been made in the protection of the Saimaa norpa, but net drownings slow down the growth of the population.

In July has a good reputation among people, but it is different for a norn. Half of the observed fishing deaths of Saimaa terns happening now in the month of heart summer. The advance warning was received on the Sunday after Midsummer, when Metsähallitus announced I drowned in a fishing net. It had been caught in it by the claws of the forepaws.

It’s good that the fisherman reported it.

It was published at the beginning of the month, supported by celebrities such as Tommi Korpela and Kari “Hissu” Hietalahti citizen initiativein which it is proposed to ban net fishing in the distribution areas of Saimaa norpa until the end of July.

Today, the ban extends to the end of June. Muikkuverklai has been allowed to take a ten-day “thieves’ leave”, which was the fate of the above-mentioned six.

I was startled initiative a little. I thought the Norpa was doing well.

I saw my first porcupine on a fishing trip sometime in the mid-1990s, the second as a summer reporter for HS in 2008 on a story trip with porcupine photographer Juha Taskinen. Last summer I saw four of them and one more at Puruveti, where the polecat has returned after a long break.

When I wrote that summer 2008 thingMetsähallitus’ estimate of the roe deer population was 260. Now the latest estimate is 430–440.

Last spring winter, good nestlings were found on the ice of Saimaa and a hundred nestlings were born. It was a record number.

The title of my article in 2008 was “Fragmented network pacification eats up the population of bullfrogs”. Now online peace is much broader and more unified. Progress has been made.

“ I thought the Norpa was doing well.

Last years however, with good numbers of cubs, the stock should have grown faster. During the last three years, the growth has been only about two percent per year, although the goal of the norpa’s conservation strategy is 3–6 percent.

A lot of norps disappear somewhere, whose cause of death is not clear. July’s unreported online deaths are one suspect.

Population growth is needed in order to increase the genetic variation of Saimaa norpa. It is also needed as a buffer against the coming warm winters. If there is no ice and kinos, the ferrets rely on artificial nests floating on pontoons. Fortunately, they have also proven their functionality. Parliament’s titular bitch “Mrs. Speaker” has already given birth to one such child.

The author is HS’s political editor.