There are interesting connections in the reflections of Arvid Järnefelt and Anne Applebaum.

In 1903 writer Arvid Järnefelt predicted Russia’s downfall when the war against Japan had shown the shortcomings of the country’s military power.

“Maybe the giant will break,” Järnefelt said to Helmi Krohn, who recorded the conversation in his book My friends in the light of their letters.

“Because once it has to break and then a new day can dawn for us too.”

The collapse of Russia or its autocratic leader Vladimir Putin is predicted even now. The unjustified attack on Ukraine revealed the surprising weaknesses of the military.

At the same time, there are also dangers associated with breaking the giant. The different destinies of Finland and Ukraine remind us of that.

Arvid Järnefeltin at the time of the statement, censorship was at its strongest and Governor General Nikolai Bobrikov wanted to expel Eero Erko, who had founded Päivälehti together with Järnefelt and Juhani Aho.

Järnefelt wondered if he should act as a mediator because he knew Russian. “But you don’t know how to bow”, stated the spouse truthfully.

Päivälehti was closed down, but soon continued under the name Helsingin Sanomat. And Järnefelt’s prediction about the giant’s breaking came true in 1917.

It knew independence for Finland and the Baltic countries. After the interim phase, things turned out differently for Ukraine.

The old one power was replaced by something more cruel. “Crush, smash all, smash and destroy!” Lenin incited his supporters.

Stalin continued to starve Ukrainians in 1932–1933 and organized mass executions of Ukrainian cultural intellectuals in 1934 and 1937.

As a result of the Second World War, Stalin finally got all of Eastern Europe under his control.

Thereto Putin can’t, but behind him there are forces whose rhetoric would like to try this.

Vladimir Solovyov is a Russian television propaganda troll who threatened recently seven countries with airstrikes because they support Ukraine.

Behind the scenes, Yevgeni Prigozhin, the financier of the Wagner mercenary army and troll factories, is probably more influential. He also demands tougher measures.

The giant may break, but this time too something even worse can replace it.

Still, in the transition phase, the “new day” mentioned by Järnefelt can come for some. Like in the early 1990s, when the Iron Curtain collapsed and Ukraine finally gained independence.

Nonfiction writer and reporter Anne Applebaum published an essay in The Atlantic this week “Russian Empire Must Die”.

This empire is still breaking. Supporting Ukraine is the most important thing, but you can also support those Russians who want to end imperialist aspirations. There are, Applebaum reminds us.

Here I hear echoes of what Arvid Järnefelt was thinking in 1903.

At the right moment, you can act as a “broker” again. Without bowing down to the malefactor, as his spouse complemented.

Like Applebaum, Järnefelt also found good things in Russia – even his mentor, the writer Leo Tolstoy.

Tolstoy emphasized to Järnefelt that he was not interested in how people consider themselves “subject to this or that government”, but that we can be united by “the same understanding of life and mutual love, which arises from such an understanding”.

Tolstoy mentioned Finns and Poles as “oppressed peoples” and also warned that the worst crimes are committed in the name of patriotism.

Right now the worst crimes in Ukraine and also against the Russian opposition are committed by Putin’s henchmen. Can this change if Putin’s giant machine breaks?

Ryhor Nizhnikau, a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy, estimates that when Putin finally backs down, nothing good will necessarily happen in Russia as a result, but “something different bad”.

But he doesn’t want to be a fatalist.

Russia tends to like a new leader and hate his predecessor. This was the case at the beginning of the periods of Boris Yeltsin and Putin. This will also happen when Putin is ousted.

Thus, Putin’s successor has an open mandate in his first term to also change the country’s attitude towards democracies.

Is it “something different evil”, as the researcher estimated? Or can a more Tolstoyan vision of mutual understanding of life be possible?

You have to prepare for all options now.

The author is the culture editor of Helsingin Sanomat.