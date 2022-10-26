Column | The rush at workplaces is increasing, but exhaustion is still blamed on “too conscientious” employees

The burden on employees is increasing in many fields. Looking at the current government structure, one would expect that the issue would be talked about more.

Finn society has gratifyingly evolved in recent years in terms of how we have learned to discuss mental health problems.

For example, depression is no longer generally blamed on the sufferer. Sometimes it is even understandable to consider whether there could also be a fault in the surrounding society.

Unfortunately, the same development cannot be seen with regard to work burnout. The phenomenon is still talked about as a problem for conscientious overachievers. Burn out’s experience experts tell in interviews how they wanted to complete all work tasks perfectly, when they are ten girls and boys.

I argue however, even those who complete the basic level experience burnout. They burn out because there is simply too much work. The tasks are vague, and they have to be done in a hurry.

The decision-makers hardly talk about the tightening of working life, even though the matter has been stated in numerous studies and surveys. One example is the project completed in the spring of Tampere and Jyväskylä universities, which investigated the connections between work efficiency and well-being at work. Its results are clear. In almost all studied occupational groups, it was felt that the work had become busier, and the work required several things to be done at the same time. This experience was systematically associated with increased burnout.

“ The topic is a sensitive topic for politicians.

Since it is a big, systemic problem of society, it is more convenient to blame individuals. The absurdity of the pattern was aptly summed up last fall on Twitter teacher and writer Tommi Kinnunen. Kinnunen wrote that so many tasks have been added to his job description that the hours of the day are not enough to cope with them. Sleep or mood medications were offered as a solution to the problem.

Subject is of course annoying to politicians, because Finnish working life does not work in a vacuum, but as part of global competition. Behind the increase in efficiency is also a technological breakthrough, which has made all possible processes faster.

Looking at the current government structure, one could still imagine that there would have been more talk about the increasing burden on employees in recent years. One of the biggest problems in Finland is the decrease of people of working age. How many more pairs of hands are lost because you simply cannot keep up with the accelerating working life?

The author is HS’s politics editor.