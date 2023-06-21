Column | The role of the president’s spouse needs to be clarified

In a modern NATO country like Finland, the position of the president’s spouse cannot be based only on “the customs of the country”. Clear regulations are needed on the spouse’s status, duties and access to information.

Jenni HAUKIO is a doctor, a poet and also the spouse of President Sauli Niinistö. Now Haukio has written about his life the book Here for you. Years as the spouse of the President of the Republic.

At the very beginning of the book, Haukio considers how the role of the president’s spouse is officially and unofficially defined. The job is hardly regulated, but instead comes with quite a load of traditions and expectations.

The work of the president’s spouse is a kind of voluntary work, for which no salary, per diem or pension is paid. It’s not about an official relationship, but Haukio took on a role of his own.

“Even though the position of the spouse is not regulated in the official sense, many similar assumptions and wishes are reflected in him as in the president himself,” Haukio writes.

Haukio is the type of person who finds provincial visits inspiring and who has been interested in inventorying Kultaranta’s cultural heritage. He has also used influence.

At Niinistö and Haukio has had a kind of president’s family company. The Presidential Office has offered services to Haukio. Haukio has an assistant, the adjutant has been involved in speaking tours, and a communication specialist is available.

Haukio wanted and was able to become a power user and acquired many positions of trust. He had a good background for that from the duties of the communications manager of the coalition.

“ Haukio wanted and also got to be a power user.

Haukio participates in the meetings of the president’s regularly convened cabinet. According to Haukio, it is necessary in terms of access to information. In the book, Haukio says, among other things, that he participates in the arrangements of state visits and says that he also familiarizes himself with their political content.

in Finland there is a presidential election soon. Most likely, the new president has a spouse.

In a modern NATO country like Finland, there should no longer be arrangements that are only “the way of the country” without regulations related to the spouse’s status, duties and access to information. The spouse of the president, for example, participates in meetings where classified material, i.e. secret information, is discussed. And office officials cannot have unofficial duties related to assisting the spouse.

If desired, the spouse of the president must have the opportunity to live and make a career outside the presidential institution and if desired as part of it. Clarifying the role of the spouse does not challenge the president’s authority or institution. It’s about this time.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.