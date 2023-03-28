Last week I jumped in front of eleven cars because they threatened to run over a toad, frog or salamander. Some drivers gave their thumbs up, others sped away as soon as I stepped aside – they don’t really want to stop for a human, let alone a toad. Most neighbors know why I stop them: people with flashlights are from the toad work group. Every night I walk from the edge of dusk to dark, scanning the curbs with my flashlight. Transferring is meditative work, and humble. Sometimes it is gruesome, because I have to beat to death badly injured animals.

The motorists think the village belongs to them, but so do the toads. For decades they have migrated from the inner gardens to the ponds in the spring. In Half Earth Socialism, by Drew Pendergrass and Troy Vettese, I found a proposal to share the earth differently with our fellow inhabitants. The book is a thoroughly substantiated plea to let half the earth run wild and to organize human society in a post-capitalist way. Pendergrass and Vettese rightly point out the lack of ambition of environmental movements: their proposals are often a band-aid that, at most, slow down the climate crisis. Technological solutions are also not an adequate answer because we do not know exactly how the earth works and because the system of exploitation remains intact. They propose an eco-socialist model based on veganism, rewildingand energy quotas, in a society organized using linear programming.

Although the society they portray in the last chapter is more just and friendly than ours, I’m not sure I want to live there. Pendergrass and Vettese go against the image of an all-knowing human being, but they still paint a Big Story. And Great Stories, about people and their relationship with others, are an expression of our pride.

As David Graeber describes in Fragments of an Anarchist Anthropology Moreover, alternatives to our representative democracy can already be found in many current and historical non-Western societies. Graeber advocates an anarchist anthropology, a field that maps other democratic practices, from local to global. We don’t have to invent the wheel, there are already many types of wheels. (Following Graeber, I would argue in favor of political biology or ethology: a field that studies how the societies of the other animals are organized politically.)

Thinking in terms of masses and more is also a result of capitalist thinking. Like Bruno Latour in his latest book, Pendergrass and Vettese advocate the union of eco-activists, scientists, feminists, anti-racists, Marxists, animal activists, and others. If everyone works together, things can really change, they think. But there is no blueprint for change and the new has its own form. Power can be criticized in the language of power, but formulating an alternative to the current destruction requires softness, not more mass. The weak overcomes the strong, says the Tao, just think of the water. There is nothing so soft and weak as water, but nothing can better fight what is hard and unyielding.

So too will the revolution be small and soft, a blackbird that sings awake the spring. We are all made of water, we are all short in time, even the toads and the frogs and the salamanders. Just behind the big story of reality is another story. We can learn to read that.

Eva Meijer is a writer and philosopher. She writes a column every other week.