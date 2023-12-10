Column | The researcher's knowledge must overcome the layman's assumptions

The media should not offer the illusion of equality.

10.12. 18:00

Finland the best virologists gathered in Tampere in the spring and winter. In the panel discussion, it was stated, among other things, that virus researchers understood people worse than the virus during the corona pandemic.

The researchers were surprised by the strong reaction of politicians, media and citizens to the pandemic and the sharpness of their opinions. It was difficult for the experts to get their message across because it was immediately torn apart by multidirectional interests.

Researcher, Ph.D Maarit Mäkinen has investigated how the media fared in reporting during the pandemic. Mäkinen does not give clean papers.

Media & communication magazine in the article Mäkinen says, among other things, that alternative views on suppressing the corona pandemic were invalidated, which in his opinion divided the nation. According to him, there were different views on, for example, the safety of vaccinations and alternative forms of treatment, but they were corrected. Expert talk and those who doubt corona vaccines were contrasted, and views that deviated from the mainstream were suppressed with fact-based argumentation.

The media in operation during the pandemic, there was certainly something to note. But it is absurd to blame the media for framing alternative treatments and their providers with facts provided by experts in medicine and virology.

This kind of contextualization of things did not tell about the failure of the media's activity, but about its success. If it had been a failure, then equality bias would be the state to aim for.

This means that equality is sought, for example, by offering the opinions of researchers and laymen as equally weighty and equal. The opinion of a virologist who met in Tampere was not the same during the corona era as a layman who learned about the internet, who spread, for example, the idea of ​​a vaccine as a bioweapon. Bringing the difference to the fore was part of the duties of a responsible media.

Otherwise as you could understand from the article, the choices of the authorities were criticized in the media. For example, Helsingin Sanomat's editorials pointed out, among other things, that fundamental rights were suppressed too much, major decisions regarding the management of the pandemic were made with insufficient justification, and intimidation was used as a weapon.

Fortunately, freedom of expression that is not contextualized, equal and supports the unity of the people is still available in the message service X. When I retweeted (retweeted) with my criticism of Mäkinen's research, I got attention in the comments, especially from anti-vaccines. I was corrected with the – somewhat contradictory – terms “Hamas Sanomat's head butt”, “sheep”, “communist propagandist” and “Nazi”.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.