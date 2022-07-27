Column | The repair movement towards school mornings requires time

Compared internationally, Finns start their day early and end it early.

Summer vacation it’s been a couple of months, and in many families the youth have sunk deep into the wonderfulness of the holiday rhythm.

If the offspring wakes up to a new morning in the middle of the day, according to the instructions of sleep experts, the repair movement should be started soon. After all, schools start in a couple of weeks.

In orthodox rhythm restoration, the goal is to progress a little at a time and put bangs in morning wake-ups instead of evening commands.

Going to bed at 9pm is pointless work if you’ve been partying past midnight until then.

The most important thing is to get up in the morning – every day, for example, half an hour earlier.

If the youngster now wakes up at 12 o’clock and the target is 7 o’clock, the gentle rhythm transition should start ten days before the first school morning. Even earlier, of course, for those who sleep late into the afternoon.

Fortunately, young people these days are becoming more and more interested in their sleep and are learning to take care of their well-being. The parent’s paasing is then unnecessary.

In the current one in the service society, Finns’ jobs start to vary. In Finland, the so-called office hours, when the agencies are open, are from eight to four. Compared internationally, Finns start their day early and end it early.

Office hours are visible in schools, where widely they still start at a quarter past eight at the latest. It means that the school day for many primary school children is often over at 12 o’clock.

The circadian rhythm is delayed in adolescence, and sleep does not come as early as before. According to research, the sleep rhythm starts to lag even before puberty. The transition due to biological reasons returns to more “normal” bedtimes for girls around the age of 22 and for boys only at the age of 24.

“ Let’s give mercy to the youth.

The experts views school start time vary. Some think that schools could be flexible in starting time until nine o’clock, others think that between eight and nine is enough.

In many schools, the start time has been pushed back a bit in recent years. Even so, some schools still stick to mornings starting at eight.

Morning snooze, evening crochet, that way the destruction of the house and In the morning, the energetic spins, in the evening, the lazy hums. Old Finnish folk wisdom knows how to achieve top results.

Let’s still give mercy to the youth. That’s what biology requires.

The author is HS’s regional editor in Oulu.