Column | The religiosity of young men is perhaps a sign of something other than conservatism

30.7. 18:00

Fortunately St. Paul’s Church is big. It could not have accommodated more listeners in its pews last Sunday. The wrapping papers of the roses rustled and the handkerchief packages were opened while the grandmothers and godfathers were waiting for the confirmation mass of their loved ones to begin.

If the statistics are to be believed, the church halls have been full all summer long. The popularity of boarding schools has grown, especially in Helsinki. In 2023, about 56 percent of young people in Helsinki went to a riparin. The increase from the previous year was 1.5 percent.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the growth of religiosity among young men. The phenomenon is linked to conservative valuesand have been worried: don’t boys find their place in today’s society like girls, who appear to be the most liberal in the statistics?

Teenage boys having followed life and thinking closely, I can say that there is no reason to worry.

I have noticed that it is not so much a matter of the values ​​of young men becoming outdated as it is of the internationalization of the reality that surrounds them.

In addition to atheists and Lutherans, my child’s close circle includes at least Muslims and Catholics. When you had to write a paper about different religions at school, you didn’t need Google for Islam. Everyone knew about Ramadan and the Eid celebration that ends it, because about every fifth grader fasted.

“ Faith is often seen as an everyday thing.

Also football players who are fans of young people, such as the German Mesut OzilFrench Paul Pogba and Egyptian Mohamed Salah openly display their faith by praying before the game.

In many religions, faith is seen as an everyday thing that unites families. Lutheranism, on the other hand, is perceived as distant, even though two-thirds of Finns belong to the church. Maybe let’s go to the church to find out if Christianity could offer something equally natural and communal spirituality?

At least this Sunday they managed to surprise the listeners in the church. For centuries, the parishioners have gotten used to the fact that the voice in the church hall has mostly been only the priest. Now the young people prayed, blessed, read the gospel and preached from the altar.

And the sermon was not from the pen of adults. It was based on the discussions held by young people at the rip camp. According to them, God has given everyone a “talent”, everyone is good at something. Caring for the earth was felt to be important, frogs also had to be taken care of.

I think that the people of the church have rarely listened to any sermon with such open ears and open hearts as this one.

The author is HS’s culture editor.