The spiritual leader of the Catholics gave free weapons to Kremlin propagandists, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala.

Catholic the spiritual leader of the church the pope Francis made headlines last week with his stance on Russia’s war of aggression. Catholic magazine America published an interview with the Pope on Monday, which the newspaper’s editors had done in the Vatican a week earlier.

The paper’s Vatican correspondent Gerard O’Connell asked the Pope why he has criticized the war in Ukraine in general but has not condemned Russia in direct words.

“When I talk about Ukraine, I talk about brutality, because I have received a lot of information about the brutality of the invading forces,” the Pope replied.

“In general, perhaps the most cruel are those who come from Russia but not from the Russian tradition, such as Chechens, Buryats and so on. Of course, the one who attacks is the Russian state. It’s obvious.”

Estimates have long been presented in the public, according to which Russian ethnic minorities are overrepresented in the forces that attacked Ukraine. Buryats and Chechens have been mentioned at least in some interviews with ordinary Ukrainians.

The Pope, on the other hand, said in the interview that he had received information both from Ukrainians who visited the Vatican and from cardinals who visited Ukraine.

Information There is little, if any, folklore about the ethnic composition of the Russian offensive forces can try to practice even with little facts.

Among the few certain facts is that Russia launched its attack with a formation that included a large number of troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District. The 37th Brigade of the 36th Army, whose barracks are in the town of Kjahta in Buryatia, right on the Mongolian border, have been accused of war crimes.

The core of the brigade, i.e. the combat section of the battalion, attacked in the direction of Kiev at the beginning of the war, and Ukraine accuses it of war crimes. Ukrainian military intelligence published at the end of March a list of suspects for crimes, which includes the entire combat division, i.e. 709 names.

Second on the list of names is the deputy commander of the battalion Bulat Galsanov, who, based on his surname, is of Buryatian descent. This corresponds to the Soviet tradition, where the head of any unit or body was preferably a Russian from Moscow, while the second in command was a representative of the local population.

After Galsanov, the list of names includes the usual Andrei and Dmitri, in mixed order. Among the first hundred soldiers, there are five who can be guessed to be Buryats based on their first names: two sergeants and three privates. This corresponds to other units in Siberia and the Far East, where the officer corps is almost entirely Russian and local people are involved mainly from sergeant down.

The “Buryatian” unit seems to have had a few percent of Buryats, the overwhelming majority of this military unit are ethnic Russians – based on the published photos, also in terms of facial features.

In others there don’t seem to be too few Buryats in the units. The longest list of war criminals published by Ukraine is the size of the Khabarovsk-based 64th Infantry Brigade crew list. At a quick glance, the list of a couple of thousand names is very Russian, the ethnic minorities included are mainly peoples who speak Turkish languages.

The brigade was responsible for and reportedly commanded the massacre in Butša Azatbek Omurbekov. He is a Tajik born in Uzbekistan.

Ukrainian investigative journalism site Iform Napalm published a list of 70 names and pictures of the brigade’s war criminals at the beginning of May. In this group, in addition to Omurbekov, there are two fighters with Asian facial features. One of them is a Yakut, the other apparently a Buryat.

So the Buryats seem to have gotten a dark reputation for no reason.

Chechens on the other hand, there are thousands in Ukraine, and a large part of them is the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov in the troops sent. At their core are the so-called special forces commanded by Kadyrov the Kadyrovitchswho have continuously committed human rights violations already at home in Chechnya.

You can still justifiably claim that the Chechen troops fighting in Ukraine represent precisely the “Russian tradition” mentioned by the Pope. For more than 200 years, Russia’s strategy in the Caucasus has been based on dividing the clans of the local peoples into “us and them” depending on the situation.

This policy of divide and conquer still continues as per the tradition. Hundreds of Chechens are currently fighting in two different units in the ranks of Ukraine, including against their countrymen.

Author Leo Tolstoy wrote a good textbook on Russia’s Chechen strategy over a century ago. It’s called a mini novel Hadji Murat. As a tip for the Argentinian-born Pope, the book has also been published in Spanish.

Pope Francis’ loose assessment suggests that the Buddhist Buryats and the Sufi Muslims of Chechnya would have dark souls. However, the Christian whitewashing program works poorly in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

At the same time, the Pope gave arms to the Kremlin’s propagandists, who were able to complain about the West’s racial doctrines and brag about the Russian equality of all peoples.