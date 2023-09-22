Column | The politician went too far when he smoothed out his cheeks and reduced his face to the election poster

Reality isn’t always pretty, but basically it’s about trust and responsibility.

in France In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about a politician who, in several elections, edited his election portraits with the help of artificial intelligence. Ardennesian Juliette de Causans smoothed and narrowed her face, whitened her teeth and enlarged her eyes. The French teacher justified the versions with his freedom of speech – or in this case, freedom of image.

“As a candidate, I have the right to look beautiful”, he defended himself For the France3 online magazine after another apparent retouch in March.

Although a candidate for parliament has the right to use the image he wants, the media has an obligation to recognize this false image and report on it.

Helsingin Sanomat photojournalists process and evaluate hundreds of images every day. Especially from social media comes a stream of images that have been modified with the help of artificial intelligence generators and image editing programs.

HS does not use photos created by artificial intelligence, except when the subject is an image created by artificial intelligence. However, we use artificial intelligence as an aid in conceptualizing the illustrations. By using the latest technology ourselves, we learn more about it. When we know the development of artificial intelligence, we are better able to recognize the attempts of misleads to distort the truth.

The media have invested more and more in identifying the authenticity of images: for example, fact-checker John Helin has worked as Hesar’s assistant since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and the news agency Reuters has a whole department for identifying social media hoaxes.

Fakes in addition to identification, it is important that we also send our own photojournalists and reporters to witness the events on the spot. Both on the battlefield and at home.

Reality is not always pretty. In Helsingin Sanomat’s photos, people resemble their passport photos more than the artificial intelligence version of themselves.

“ “As a candidate, I have the right to look beautiful.”

When applying for a position as a decision-maker and representative of citizens, a false election poster is not acceptable. In the same way, the media is also responsible to its readers for conveying the right kind of information, not only in text but also in images.

French Juliette de Causans has already tried to get through two national elections with images edited by artificial intelligence. Now he is competing for a seat in the senate and is preparing for the European elections.

So far, he has not managed to gain the trust of the voters. It remains to be considered whether the reason was the portrait, which did not really look like the candidate himself.

The author is HS’s editorial manager responsible for data and design.