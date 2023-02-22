Column | The place of the honest is in prison

After Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine a year ago, he finally shaped his country to look like the power authorities had long wanted.

In South Siberian Last week, the court in Barnaul sentenced Marija Ponomarenko to six years in prison. According to the court, he had spread “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces, which is now punishable under the criminal law.

So what had Ponomarenko done? He had told how last spring Russia bombed a theater in Mariupol used by civilians as a bomb shelter. The bombing was the most devastating attack on civilians at that stage of the Russian war of aggression.

However, speaking the truth in Russia may now have to pay a heavy price.

On Friday it’s been a year since Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine and turned the war of intimidation it started in 2014 into a full-scale war.

The attack has been a disaster for the Ukrainians, although their valiant defensive fight has prevented the worst option, the entire country falling under the murderous occupation of Russia. But after a year like this, it’s good to also look at what the war has meant for Russia.

With the attack, Vladimir Putin finally shaped his country to look like what the power authorities had long wanted. Russia had of course been increasingly authoritarian throughout Putin’s reign, but despite its clearly totalitarian features, not totalitarian. Of course, the direction was clear, but now the remaining steps were taken.

“ The machinery is completely cynical.

Organizations and groups that functioned as small islands of freedom have been forced to cease their activities. Directors of museums and theaters have been changed. The leading figures of the opposition are in prison. The truth is criminalized, the authorities even go after people’s Facebook posts. The control is so strict that even spontaneous expressions of opinion in support of the regime are not allowed.

At the same time, society began to be mobilized, which can be seen not only in kindergartens and schools, but also in mass meetings. The massive brain drain was declared a “cleansing”. Propaganda was aimed at the passive majority, who already suspected that the West wanted evil. The machinery prevents the war from being seen in everyday life, so even the losses do not grieve the majority.

Russian the management has not decisively changed, but now it is at a standstill with its world view. The machinery is completely cynical and ready for evil, but unable to reform. It just adds more rounds.

Such a system is hard on its subjects, as Ponomarenko knows. But it’s not easy as a neighbor either.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.