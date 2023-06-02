Column | The philosopher believed that meat eating would end, but he was wrong

Peter Singer estimated in the 1970s that animal suffering will decrease in the next decades, because man is a rational being. Half a century later, he had to realize that he was wrong.

Philosopher Peter Singer published the book in 1975. Its purpose was to make mankind stop eating meat.

Mark Justice for Animals in a work translated into Finnish in 1990, Singer argued that the way we treat animals is not ethically justifiable. If it is wrong to cause unnecessary suffering, that applies regardless of the species. That’s why eating meat is wrong.

Singer could not foresee that in almost 50 years, vegetarianism and veganism would become more common, but at the same time, meat-eating would increase, especially in prosperous countries such as the United States.

In a recent article in The Atlantic magazine Singer talks about the most awkward conversations he has gotten into since the publication of his work. In them, the interlocutor has stated that he agrees with Singer, but at the same time continued to chop up intensively produced chicken. Singer has not been able to understand this.

How Singer was wrong?

One reason is probably that Singer is the heir to the Enlightenment. He strongly believed that when people have the right information, they will also act correctly because man is rational.

Over the decades, however, Singer has seen that this is not true. Ethical arguments appealing to reason can influence the behavior of some and convince many, but they fail to guide the behavior of masses of people.

Or as Singer himself puts it: people are not going to change their ways until everyone else changes.

Next year 40 years have passed since the law prohibiting disciplinary violence entered into force in Finland. Since 1984, therefore, it has not been allowed to whip, block or slap a child in Finland.

People’s behavior changes slowly. Central Union of Children’s Protection report published in 2021 according to 90 percent of Finns know that disciplining children is prohibited by law. However, 14 percent of the respondents considered disciplinary violence as an acceptable method of education.

“ People’s behavior changes slowly.

Starting next year, a new law on animal welfare will also enter into force in Finland. It forbids, among other things, the construction of new farrowing cages and farrowing pens and mandates the use of local anesthesia in addition to anti-inflammatory drugs in connection with the surgical castration of piglets.

The law has been criticized for the long transition times. Singer might agree with the criticism, but he would probably also be pleased.

Despite the slowness, the law obliges. Suffering decreases.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.