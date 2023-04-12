Column | The other Wednesday they came to pick up Evan Gershkovich

The decision of the Russian authorities to imprison the correspondent of The Wall Street Journal is Russia’s latest step towards darkening totalitarianism and a complete break with the West.

At work on Wednesday of this week, I finished my column about how the Russian leadership is systematically, but for propaganda reasons, taking their country step by step towards a darkening totalitarianism and a complete break with the West.

Little did I know how close the next step would be. The Russian secret police FSB had already arrested The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich on trumped-up espionage charges, for which he faces a 20-year sentence. The information only came out the next morning.

By imprisoning Gershkovich, the Kremlin broke another big taboo, as something similar had not been seen since the Soviet years.

I feel From Evan’s years as a correspondent from Moscow. We weren’t close friends, but good colleagues. We exchanged information, experiences and encouraging messages.

It was easy, because Evan is a funny, nice and helpful guy. He is also a skilled and committed journalist. That’s why he wanted to continue reporting from Russia, even though it was getting harder all the time. He did it because he thought it was important. Not because he didn’t understand the risks.

Few western journalists reporting from Russia have had an illusion of the Russian administration’s attitude towards journalists. The state of Russia’s last independent media shrank for a long time until it completely disappeared after Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine. Until then, propaganda had been the dominant voice, but now it is the only one.

Western journalists were also harassed, but the authorities seemed to tolerate them. Their presence in Russia was apparently one sign of the recognition of the great power position. When the domestic audience didn’t follow western media, it didn’t matter that much. By appealing to reciprocity, he got his own people to be journalists in the west.

Therefore, deportation or rejection of the accreditation application was considered the worst threat. Until Eva was caught.

General the perception is that the Kremlin took Gershkovich hostage in order to exchange him for a Russian.

However, there is a danger that Russia’s secret tactics are always evaluated on a case-by-case basis and therefore according to the old playbook. In a couple of years, a big turn for the worse has taken place in Russia – without underestimating Putin’s previous, ever-tightening authoritarianism. It only gets steeper because the management no longer lives according to the logic of the secret police.

That’s why I don’t dare to assess Russia’s thought processes behind the capture of Evan Gershkovich and the plans for him. I can only hope and demand his release.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.