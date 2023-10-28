Column | The open spike deepens the health care crisis

The apparent autonomy of welfare regions is problematic both from the point of view of self-governance and the accountability of decision-makers. When the government’s thorn is open, the region’s decision-makers lack the incentive to renew services. The right to tax could turn attention to health promotion.

If nothing changes, the money runs out, there are not enough personnel, and there are no services available.

This is how Varsinais-Suomen welfare region director Tarmo Martikainen summed up the social and health services in his region future view, if operations cannot be made more efficient (HS 24.10.). He sees it as necessary to lighten heavy service structures such as institutional care and strengthen self-care and digital services.

Painful decisions are expected in many other regions as well. The combined deficit of the 21 welfare areas that have been in operation since the beginning of the year rises to a total of 1.2 billion euros. Some areas have already ended up closing health centers and wards. Change negotiations have been started. Savings are still being planned in many places. Many immediately turn their eyes in favor of the state.

In welfare areas has an almost impossible task ahead of him. The regions should cover their deficit in a couple of years. At the same time, the population is aging even more, and the need for help and care is increasing. Health disparities continue to be accentuated.

The chronic shortage of doctors and nursing staff makes the situation crucially difficult. From the point of view of the citizens, the availability of services is therefore already in crisis. The attractiveness problem of public health care drives away not only employees but also paying customers to the private side.

The situation is unsustainable by many measures.

Welfare areas may be a step in the right direction, but currently they do not have the conditions to carry out their mission in a way that would genuinely strengthen the well-being of Finns, curb the growth of costs and reform service structures.

Welfare regions are a torso as an administrative structure. The hallmarks of self-administration are only partially fulfilled, and the political decision-makers elected to the administration are not actually accountable for their decisions. You can also ask if they have sufficient incentives to apply for the best possible models to meet the needs of their residents.

Decision-makers have limited room for action when it comes to basic services that are in many respects regulated by law. It is difficult to break down the largest item of expenditure, i.e. salary costs. Municipalities and residents are not enthusiastic about cutting local services.

The money for welfare areas comes from the state, and it is also turned to when the money runs out. It is generally known that the state must eventually cover the costs. The spike is open when there is no other option.

Loose budget discipline and a growing deficit can, of course, lead to the so-called evaluation procedure and the loss of independence of the welfare region, merging with its neighbor. This can be some kind of deterrent for the smallest areas at most.

Right to tax is an essential characteristic of local self-government. The welfare regions do not have this right, at least not yet, but they use the tax funds collected in the common state coffers for their operations. Such apparent autonomy is problematic both from the point of view of self-governance and accountability.

If the welfare regions had to finance their activities, even in part, with the help of a tax levied on the residents of their own region, the decision-makers would have a concrete motive to offer the best possible services as cost-effectively as possible. Efficiently produced services would enable a low tax rate. Accordingly, cost overruns would have to be covered by tightening taxation. Responsibility for both income and expenditure would be in one hand, with the decision-makers of their own region.

Of course, this would not completely eliminate the need for income equalization between regions, so different are the regions. The total tax rate to be paid by the citizen would also require coordination.

In the best case, the right to tax welfare areas would divert attention from the treatment of diseases to their prevention. Every additional year of life lived in good health would lead to savings in spending in the welfare area. The benefit from the savings would remain in the region.

A broken system does not support health, nor does it protect the sick.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.