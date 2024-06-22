Column | The old lighthouse keeper revealed some wisdom that doctors could use more of

Column|The conversation years ago on the beach cliff of a remote island is perhaps more relevant now than in the past, writes HS Turku reporter Jonna Rönkä.

Lighthouse island the surface of the silo rocks was warm.

We sat on them side by side, the old lighthouse keeper and I. We looked up.

The lighthouse keeper said that he had been on the remote island for no more than five weeks in a row. I asked what kind of person is capable of such a job. I guess I thought someone comfortable in his own circumstances, maybe some kind of recluse.

The answer surprised me.

“Social and happy.”

A very quiet person might get lost inside his own head on the lighthouse island. Shut down even more. When he returns from the island to normal society after the work period, meeting people may seem even more uncomfortable.

The lighthouse keeper reminded that nature affects people more than thought. Mostly, however, always positively.

At our house A serious mental health crisis is raging in Finland. The availability of care is in crisis, as is the funding of welfare areas. The entire healthcare system is in crisis.

Now is a good time to think about what role a coastal cliff, a nearby forest, a park, a lake or the sea could play in promoting health. Of course, it would be naive to claim that missing money or treatments could be replaced with birdsong.

According to the study, a clear majority of doctors and other health professionals think that contact with the microbiota in nature strengthens our immune system.

Sipoo was one of the first municipalities where doctors, nurses and social workers tried sending patients to the forest. People’s mental health improved. Currently, the nature recipe is being further developed in Kajaani and Lahti.

The Institute of Health and Welfare and Natural Resources Center are currently investigating the positive health effects of nature and their economic significance. If nature was used more effectively in the prevention of diseases and in support of treatments, it would help with the pressure to save in healthcare.

Invigorating you don’t need five weeks on the lighthouse island to experience nature. A couple of minutes in the nearby nature is also good.

I apply again and again to the silo rocks of the Archipelago Sea. I watch how the green reeds frame the sun diamonds dancing on the surface of the sea. I’m listening to a tern calling its name somewhere. I lay down on a smooth rock and let the salt and algae-scented wind caress my arms.

I close my eyes and sigh deeply.

Right here, right now, everything is fine.