Every time I think the limit has been reached, the NPO turns out to be an even worse employer than I thought possible. Wherever this public institution gets the chance, it lays the bill with its employees. You expect a public service broadcaster to set an example, you get a truly disfigured employer.

So discovered de Volkskrant last week that the employment contract of the NPO contains such a substantial penalty clause that employment lawyers are shocked. An employee who violates a very broadly defined confidentiality clause faces a fine of 5,000 euros. Plus “a fine of 1,000 euros per day that the violation continues”. The counter can run endlessly, which is highly unusual. In 2017, the NPO introduced this measure because NPO employees so often moved on to other media companies. Instead of doing something about the high turnover (better employership, anyone?), the NPO lays the bill with the employees. And then be surprised when employees do not dare to speak out about a culture of fear.

Earlier it came to light how harmful the flexible contract culture of the NPO is. If a broadcaster could no longer avoid offering an employee a permanent contract after a few annual contracts, the company asked talented media makers to leave. They were then allowed to come back later, if it was legally allowed to offer them a temporary contract again. I know a few personally. It was not the quality of their work. They later won leading media awards for their podcasts and reporting.

Such short contracts also contributed to the culture of fear. In her DWDD exposé wrote de Volkskrant on annual contracts. They ensured that employees continued to be paid if their program was not broadcast, but had the side effect of being fined if they left early.

No matter how hard the NPO is for the staff on the floor, they are so nice to the people at the top. Avoiding the Balkenende norm is still common practice at the Mediapark. They have outdoor producer constructions for that.

House of Representatives called out the NPO at the end of last year to finally stop this. Permanent contracts must also become the norm, because, said Peter Kwint (SP), “the flexibility addiction at the Mediapark is bad for employees, freelancers, a safe working climate and the quality of productions”.

Every time something about the bad employership comes out, the NPO murmurs apologies and promises to get better. That makes it extra embarrassing. Only if they are caught will there be any progress.

Major newspaper companies are also guilty of deplorable employer practices, such as paying dismal freelance rates. That is disappointing, but it is also in the nature of the beast. After all, companies have a final financial responsibility towards their shareholders.

But we can expect much more from a public broadcaster. At least decency. But rather a shining example for the rest of the media landscape of what reliable employment looks like. When will the NPO take on the exemplary function that befits a public institution?

This is Ernst-Jan Pfauth’s last column here.